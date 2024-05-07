Hamas and Israel arrive in Cairo for ceasefire talks

A delegation of Hamas and Israel arrived in Cairo for ceasefire talks. According to The Guardian and Al Jazeera, the Hamas delegation arrived in Cairo on Tuesday evening, UNN reports .

Details

In a statement, the Palestinian group said that its negotiators, led by Khalil al-Hayyah, had recently arrived in Cairo from Doha.

According to the statement, a Hamas delegation traveled to Cairo to "continue efforts with brothers in Egypt and Qatar to finalize a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

At the end of last week, Hamas representatives left Cairo, claiming that the current round of negotiations was over, and yesterday they surprised the world by saying that the group accepts the ceasefire proposal put forward by mediators Qatar and Egypt.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that he had instructed the Israeli delegation to "support the demands for the release" of Israeli prisoners in Gaza.

CIA Director William Burns is also in Cairo to help negotiate a ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

Oil prices rise after Israeli strikes on Rafah