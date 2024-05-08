CIA chief travels to Israel - Reuters

CIA chief William Burns is traveling to Israel on Wednesday for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials, Reuters has learned, UNN reports .

Details

The news agency cites a source familiar with Burns' travel plans.

Burns returned to Cairo on Tuesday to resume talks on a possible ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and hostage exchange.

On Tuesday evening, Al-Qahera News, a website affiliated with Egyptian intelligence, reported that US and Qatari delegations were continuing talks with Egypt and Hamas in Cairo. Netanyahu also said that an Israeli delegation was in Cairo.

Hamas and Israel arrive in Cairo for ceasefire talks