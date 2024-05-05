Israel, Hamas may reach ceasefire agreement - CNN

In a few days, Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas may conclude a ceasefire agreement. This was reported by CNN, UNN.

It is noted that on Saturday, May 4, another round of talks was held in Cairo between representatives of Israel and the Hamas group with the participation of mediators from the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

US and Israeli officials say that any potential agreement on a temporary ceasefire with the release of hostages will likely be followed by further negotiations on the finer details of the deal.

Sources in the US government confirmed that even if Hamas accepts the proposed deal, it will take several more days to finalize some of the details that will ultimately lead to a truce. These discussions are also expected to be difficult and lengthy.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials continue to view the talks with cautious optimism, noting progress. They also do not forget that previous final agreements fell through at the last minute

Last month, CNN cited Israeli sources as saying that Hamas is considering an Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire with Israel that would release 33 hostages in exchange for a pause in the fighting in Gaza.