Israel, Hamas may reach ceasefire agreement - CNN

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93385 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109631 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152366 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156191 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252262 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174570 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165762 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148395 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226901 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40492 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74949 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 43064 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35772 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68370 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252262 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226901 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212865 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238567 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225282 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93385 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68370 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74949 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113314 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114194 views
Israel, Hamas may reach ceasefire agreement - CNN

Israel, Hamas may reach ceasefire agreement - CNN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24729 views

Israel and Hamas may conclude a ceasefire agreement with the release of hostages after lengthy negotiations mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

In a few days, Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas may conclude a ceasefire agreement. This was reported by CNN, UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday, May 4, another round of talks was held in Cairo between representatives of Israel and the Hamas group with the participation of mediators from the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

US and Israeli officials say that any potential agreement on a temporary ceasefire with the release of hostages will likely be followed by further negotiations on the finer details of the deal.

Reuters: CIA director arrives in Egypt for meetings on Gaza conflict04.05.24, 02:59 • 25279 views

Sources in the US government confirmed that even if Hamas accepts the proposed deal, it will take several more days to finalize some of the details that will ultimately lead to a truce. These discussions are also expected to be difficult and lengthy.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials continue to view the talks with cautious optimism, noting progress. They also do not forget that previous final agreements fell through at the last minute

Recall

Last month, CNN cited Israeli sources as saying that Hamas is considering an Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire with Israel that would release 33 hostages in exchange for a pause in the fighting in Gaza.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
central-intelligence-agencyCentral Intelligence Agency
cnnCNN
reutersReuters
kairCairo
katarQatar
united-statesUnited States
egyptEgypt
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising