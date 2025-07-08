A New Strategic Hospitality Asset in Romania: WYNDHAM and D.GROUP Sign Development Agreement

$41.730.01
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Trump introduces new import duties for a number of countries starting August 1: who made the listJuly 7, 09:39 PM • 53112 views
Israel prepares for new military actions against Iran and expects Trump to give the "green light" - AxiosJuly 7, 11:19 PM • 3874 views
Bad weather changes train schedule: Ukrzaliznytsia told which routes will be delayedJuly 8, 12:39 AM • 19533 views
Daring Robbery in Mexico: Attackers Stole 33 Tons of Gold and Silver Concentrate02:39 AM • 10648 views
Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +39° and thunderstorms with hail: forecast for July 804:05 AM • 13280 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceledJuly 7, 02:21 PM • 96704 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heatJuly 7, 02:20 PM • 85673 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standardsJuly 7, 02:00 PM • 108786 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisagedJuly 7, 01:50 PM • 114617 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
A New Strategic Hospitality Asset in Romania: WYNDHAM and D.GROUP Sign Development Agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

On May 30, an important step in the global expansion of Ukrainian development was taken: D.GROUP signed an investment agreement for the construction of a new hotel near Bucharest Airport.

A New Strategic Hospitality Asset in Romania: WYNDHAM and D.GROUP Sign Development Agreement

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by representatives of the global hotel operator Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, who will manage the property, and infrastructure partner Benish Group.

The WYNDHAM GARDEN BUCHAREST AIRPORT HOTEL, located just 150 meters from Henri Coandă International Airport, is set to become a new driver of growth for Romania’s hospitality industry and a benchmark for efficient investment in strategic locations.

"What we’ve seen in Romania over the past 2–3 years is impressive: there has been significant infrastructure investment, as well as growing interest from international investors in the country’s opportunities. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has been operating in Romania for over 20 years, and we are genuinely pleased to collaborate with D.GROUP on this new Bucharest project," said Vassilis Themelidis, Regional Director, Southern and Eastern Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The hotel will operate under the Wyndham franchise – one of the most influential players in the global hospitality industry – while Benish Group and D.GROUP serve as project investors and developers.

We’ve gathered here to find partners who will walk the full two-year construction journey with us, invest in the project, and become part of its future. This is why we and D.GROUP have entered the Romanian market – and this is a key milestone for us. I’m confident this won’t be our last joint project in Romania

- said Meni Benish, Founder of Benish Group.

The project offers an innovative investment model: investors will be able to purchase individual rooms or room shares that generate passive income of up to 15% annually. Owners will also enjoy up to 14 nights of complimentary stay at the hotel each year.

"I believe this is just the beginning – ahead are many more projects that will become landmarks of Bucharest. We have very ambitious plans for the Romanian market. In all our initiatives, we aim to build cross-cultural business models by involving partners to achieve even greater success," stated Vadym Dashut, Founder and CEO of D.GROUP.

The hotel project aligns with D.GROUP’s strategic roadmap aimed at expanding commercial development models that are accessible to private investors. Sales of hotel rooms have already begun alongside construction. The BUCHAREST AIRPORT HOTEL is expected to be commissioned in the summer of 2027.

Today is a very important day for us – the agreement has been signed, and construction has officially started. The modern real estate market is evolving. Simply owning a building is no longer enough. It’s about becoming part of a larger system. For D.GROUP, Romania is not just a new destination. It is a country that is developing dynamically, with high investment potential and promising returns. So let’s grow together

- said Anastasiia Dashut, Co-Founder of D.GROUP.
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

