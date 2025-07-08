A New Strategic Hospitality Asset in Romania: WYNDHAM and D.GROUP Sign Development Agreement

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by representatives of the global hotel operator Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, who will manage the property, and infrastructure partner Benish Group.

The WYNDHAM GARDEN BUCHAREST AIRPORT HOTEL, located just 150 meters from Henri Coandă International Airport, is set to become a new driver of growth for Romania’s hospitality industry and a benchmark for efficient investment in strategic locations.

"What we’ve seen in Romania over the past 2–3 years is impressive: there has been significant infrastructure investment, as well as growing interest from international investors in the country’s opportunities. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has been operating in Romania for over 20 years, and we are genuinely pleased to collaborate with D.GROUP on this new Bucharest project," said Vassilis Themelidis, Regional Director, Southern and Eastern Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The hotel will operate under the Wyndham franchise – one of the most influential players in the global hospitality industry – while Benish Group and D.GROUP serve as project investors and developers.

We’ve gathered here to find partners who will walk the full two-year construction journey with us, invest in the project, and become part of its future. This is why we and D.GROUP have entered the Romanian market – and this is a key milestone for us. I’m confident this won’t be our last joint project in Romania - said Meni Benish, Founder of Benish Group.

The project offers an innovative investment model: investors will be able to purchase individual rooms or room shares that generate passive income of up to 15% annually. Owners will also enjoy up to 14 nights of complimentary stay at the hotel each year.

"I believe this is just the beginning – ahead are many more projects that will become landmarks of Bucharest. We have very ambitious plans for the Romanian market. In all our initiatives, we aim to build cross-cultural business models by involving partners to achieve even greater success," stated Vadym Dashut, Founder and CEO of D.GROUP.

The hotel project aligns with D.GROUP’s strategic roadmap aimed at expanding commercial development models that are accessible to private investors. Sales of hotel rooms have already begun alongside construction. The BUCHAREST AIRPORT HOTEL is expected to be commissioned in the summer of 2027.