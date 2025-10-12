$41.510.00
Spiegel: Merkel helped the Russian army master modern combat tactics before Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel helped the Russian army master modern combat tactics before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2014. The defense concern Rheinmetall planned to receive a contract with the Kremlin worth about 1 billion euros.

Spiegel: Merkel helped the Russian army master modern combat tactics before Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel helped the Russian army master modern combat tactics on the eve of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2014. This was reported by Spiegel, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the development of simulators, software and equipment was carried out by the defense concern Rheinmetall, which planned to receive a contract with the Kremlin worth about 1 billion euros.

According to the publication, with the support of the Merkel government, it was planned to create a network of training centers in Russia modeled after the German Altmark training ground, where modern combat operations were simulated.

At the NATO summit in Bucharest in April 2008, Ukraine and Georgia were denied accession to the Membership Action Plan, partly due to the position of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Only a few months later, Moscow attacked Georgia.

- the article says.

The authors point out that politicians in Berlin then believed that cooperation with Moscow would "contribute to stability," but in practice, it helped Russia strengthen its army before the war against Ukraine.

Recall

Recently, Angela Merkel got into a scandal over an interview in which she accused the Baltic countries of "disrupting negotiations with Putin." Later, Polish and Baltic officials sharply reacted to the statements of the ex-chancellor, who, in their opinion, partially blamed them for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
