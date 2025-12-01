NATO won't help? Romania will independently deter the enemy in case of a Russian invasion - Bloomberg

$42.270.07
48.890.02
ukenru
Exclusive
03:35 PM • 2386 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
02:52 PM • 5572 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
01:38 PM • 10194 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 13906 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 17456 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 19621 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 34469 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 19255 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 35099 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 37243 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.1m/s
88%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers with equipment blown up in Berdiansk: HUR showed videoVideoDecember 1, 07:10 AM • 14976 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 19517 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 24591 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 15743 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhoto12:30 PM • 13649 views
Publications
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhoto04:00 PM • 2140 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhoto12:30 PM • 13797 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 24744 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 34466 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 35097 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Emmanuel Macron
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Florida
Belgium
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 15842 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 19627 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 79386 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 56364 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 72658 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Diia (service)
Gold

NATO won't help? Romania will independently deter the enemy in case of a Russian invasion - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Romania will have to independently deter the enemy in case of a Russian invasion; NATO troops will only be able to help after several weeks. This was revealed by military exercises in Cincu, which focused on ground combat.

NATO won't help? Romania will independently deter the enemy in case of a Russian invasion - Bloomberg

In the event of a Russian invasion, Romania will have to deter the enemy on its own, and NATO troops will only be able to help after several weeks. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

This conclusion was reached based on the results of military exercises in Cincu, in the center of Romania. These exercises focused on ground combat – an area in which European NATO members can largely stand on their own. But when it comes to air or missile defense, European countries are still critically dependent on the United States.

One of the key challenges for NATO forces remains infrastructure and the speed of force movement. At the same time, Bucharest emphasizes: in the event of a full-scale Russian attack, Romania, like Ukraine, will be forced to deter the aggressor with its own forces, while its allies will only be preparing for battle.

Recall

NATO is stepping up preparations for a possible confrontation with Russia amid a reduction in the US military presence in Europe.

At the same time, the transfer of North Atlantic Treaty Organization troops to the eastern flank in the event of a full-scale Russian invasion could take 45 days, while the EU aims to reduce this period to 3-5 days.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Financial Times
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
European Union
Bucharest
Romania
United States
Ukraine