In the event of a Russian invasion, Romania will have to deter the enemy on its own, and NATO troops will only be able to help after several weeks. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

This conclusion was reached based on the results of military exercises in Cincu, in the center of Romania. These exercises focused on ground combat – an area in which European NATO members can largely stand on their own. But when it comes to air or missile defense, European countries are still critically dependent on the United States.

One of the key challenges for NATO forces remains infrastructure and the speed of force movement. At the same time, Bucharest emphasizes: in the event of a full-scale Russian attack, Romania, like Ukraine, will be forced to deter the aggressor with its own forces, while its allies will only be preparing for battle.

Recall

NATO is stepping up preparations for a possible confrontation with Russia amid a reduction in the US military presence in Europe.

At the same time, the transfer of North Atlantic Treaty Organization troops to the eastern flank in the event of a full-scale Russian invasion could take 45 days, while the EU aims to reduce this period to 3-5 days.