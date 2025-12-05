Europe will cope perfectly well with fewer US troops - NATO commander-in-chief

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
11:17 AM • 4640 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
08:37 AM • 8858 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
07:29 AM • 15939 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 29739 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 40192 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 35914 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 60068 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 34027 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 56711 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24494 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3.5m/s
81%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeksDecember 5, 02:35 AM • 23176 views
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goalsDecember 5, 03:32 AM • 27501 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the worldDecember 5, 04:03 AM • 23194 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 21625 views
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo08:47 AM • 11358 views
Publications
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 3048 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 4640 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 21782 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 60068 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 45740 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom06:50 AM • 10672 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 21175 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 35097 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 35410 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 79863 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
Series

Europe will cope perfectly well with fewer US troops - NATO commander-in-chief

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

General Alexus Grinkevich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) of NATO, stated that fewer American troops in Europe would not burden the continent's defense. This comes amid the expected withdrawal of American troops from Europe and their redeployment to the Indo-Pacific region.

Europe will cope perfectly well with fewer US troops - NATO commander-in-chief

Fewer American troops in Europe will not burden the continent's defense, said General Alexus Grinkevich, Supreme Commander of NATO's Allied Forces in Europe, dismissing concerns about US commitments to the alliance, writes UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

"I am confident in the capabilities" of Europe and Canada, the four-star US general said at the alliance's military operations command in southern Belgium. "We are ready today to meet any crisis or contingency," he noted.

Grinkevich's comments come amid concerns about the expected withdrawal of American troops from Europe as a result of US President Donald Trump's upcoming defense strategy. The so-called posture review is expected to include the redeployment of American troops from Europe to the Indo-Pacific region.

This shift has already begun, with the US withdrawing 800 troops from Romania last month – a decision Bucharest urged Washington to reverse.

Europe says US to withdraw some troops from NATO's eastern flank: Alliance reacts29.10.25, 12:42 • 4036 views

Concerns about the reduction of 85,000 American troops in Europe also reflect a broader debate about Washington's commitment to the alliance during Trump's tenure.

Trump praised NATO allies' pledge to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, but previously questioned the alliance's collective defense promise, was ambiguous about the recent Russian drone invasion of Poland, and repeatedly pressured European allies to step up, the publication points out.

Earlier this year, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated: "Now Putin has started invading beyond NATO borders. One thing I can tell you is that the US is not going to intervene with troops or anything like that."

European leaders are privately concerned about Trump-backed efforts to end the war in Ukraine, which some believe are currently benefiting Russia, the publication writes.

These turbulent relations resurfaced this week after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio skipped a meeting of NATO foreign ministers – something that has almost never happened since NATO's founding in 1949. Meanwhile, his deputy criticized allies at a closed meeting for prioritizing their own defense industries instead of continuing to spend on American weaponry, the publication points out.

Almost two-thirds of European defense spending goes to the US, but the EU is trying to change this through programs aimed at stimulating local production, the publication writes.

Privately, some European allies are concerned about the US, but publicly they insist that NATO is still a force to be reckoned with.

"All NATO processes are functioning flawlessly," said Polish Deputy Defense Minister Paweł Zalewski. "In a practical sense, the Americans are fulfilling their obligations very well."

Grinkevich insisted that any political tensions related to peace talks "had no impact... on the ability to carry out our mission from NATO's perspective." He added that allies' pledges to increase their defense spending mean that NATO "will be more ready tomorrow, and we will be more ready the day after tomorrow" to counter Russia and respond to any further troop withdrawals.

Last month, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker caused surprise when he said he "looks forward to the day when Germany... says 'we are ready to take the position of Supreme Commander of NATO's Allied Forces,'" which is another example of Washington pushing European allies to do more while the US hints it may step back, the publication notes.

The Trump administration reportedly considered not appointing an American general as Supreme Commander of NATO's Allied Forces in Europe earlier this year before nominating Grinkevich. The Supreme Commander of NATO's Allied Forces in Europe has always been a US officer, as this position commands all allied forces in Europe and oversees American nuclear deterrence forces on the continent.

"There's always a rebalancing of positions that different countries hold in the alliance," Grinkevich said, adding that "it's natural that some of that will happen... over the next few months [and] few years."

"As for who holds the SACEUR position," he told reporters, "I would prefer to just leave those decisions to the politicians."

Europe's concerns about the reliability of its alliance with the US come as the full-scale war in Ukraine approaches its fourth year, intelligence assessments warn of Russia's readiness to attack a NATO country by the end of the decade, and Russia-linked hybrid attacks are intensifying across the continent.

German Defense Minister: “In 2029, Russia will be able to attack a NATO country”12.06.24, 17:31 • 16450 views

Putin said this week that he is "ready" for war with Europe.

Grinkevich said he was "concerned" that Russia could test NATO's collective defense "in the near term," as well as "in the medium and, obviously, long term."

NATO prepares for hybrid threats: Alliance Commander-in-Chief reveals details05.12.25, 13:12 • 988 views

Russia's hybrid attacks are a "real problem," he said, and reiterated the call of several European capitals to react more decisively to hybrid activity.

"We're also thinking about being proactive," he said, declining to provide further details. "If Russia is trying to create dilemmas for us, then perhaps there are ways we could create dilemmas for them."

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Christopher G. Cavoli
Scott Bessent
Marco Rubio
NATO
Donald Trump
Bucharest
Canada
Europe
Germany
Romania
United States
Ukraine
Poland