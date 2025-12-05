$42.180.02
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

ChatGPT

NATO prepares for hybrid threats: Alliance Commander-in-Chief reveals details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

NATO Commander-in-Chief Alexus Hrynkevych stated that the Alliance must be ready to respond to the growing hybrid threats, which include cyberattacks and disinformation. He noted that Russia is behind some hybrid incidents in Europe.

NATO prepares for hybrid threats: Alliance Commander-in-Chief reveals details

NATO must be prepared to respond to the growing hybrid threats to protect the territory of its member states. This was stated on Thursday by the alliance's commander-in-chief, Alexus Grinkevich, as reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Hybrid threats refer to both military and non-military tactics aimed at undermining an adversary's security, and typically include cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, sabotage of critical infrastructure, and the use of drones or irregular armed groups.

"Hybrid threats are a real problem, and I think we can expect this to happen more often," Alexus Grinkevich, a US Air Force general who serves as the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) for NATO, told reporters at the alliance's military headquarters.

NATO prepares for confrontation with Russia amid reduced US military presence in Europe - Bloomberg

Speaking about recent incidents in Europe, Grinkevich said that some of them were reckless, and some were deliberate. He said it was important to say who was behind the hybrid incidents, and that the alliance knew that Russia was behind some of them.

"We are also thinking about being proactive... If Russia is trying to create dilemmas for us, then perhaps there are ways we could create dilemmas for them," he said, adding that NATO is a defensive alliance, and "there is nothing offensive about that."

Addendum

The publication notes that Russia regularly denies accusations that it is behind drone incidents or cyberattacks affecting Western countries. It also denies any plans to attack NATO, which has been providing Ukraine with weapons, intelligence, and other assistance since Moscow's invasion in 2022.

NATO-Russia Council officially ceased to exist, security will be built "against the Russian Federation" – Sikorski

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Reuters
NATO
Europe
Ukraine