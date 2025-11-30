$42.190.00
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

NATO prepares for confrontation with Russia amid reduced US military presence in Europe - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

NATO is stepping up preparations for a possible confrontation with Russia, while the US is reducing its military presence in Europe. The number of American troops has already been reduced in Romania, and similar steps are planned in Bulgaria, Slovakia, and Hungary.

NATO prepares for confrontation with Russia amid reduced US military presence in Europe - Bloomberg

NATO is stepping up preparations for a possible confrontation with Russia amid a reduction in the US military presence in Europe. Bloomberg reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that American troops have already begun to reduce their presence in the region. Thus, in Romania, the number of American military personnel was reduced from 1,700 to approximately 1,000. Similar steps are planned to be taken in Bulgaria, Slovakia, and Hungary.

Meanwhile, Putin's war is already spilling across the border into Europe in dangerous ways, from drone and missile incursions to acts of sabotage and arson

- the publication states.

The authors point out that while Europeans watch their neighbor being destroyed, the US is signaling that it will reduce its military presence on the continent to focus on Asia, offering its allies in Europe to take care of their own defense. Thus, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated that this step was agreed upon with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and allies.

Officials in Bucharest publicly stated that they understood the US rationale for the decision. However, in private conversations, some of them said they were not happy with the decision. ... Behind closed doors, European officials are persistently trying to convince their US allies not to withdraw troops. Washington has tried to allay its partners' fears, saying it will not abandon them.

- the article says.

The authors summarize that when it comes to so-called "strategic assets" - namely air and missile defense, long-range precision strikes, and intelligence - Europe still depends on the Americans.

Recall

According to Financial Times, the transfer of NATO troops to the eastern flank in the event of a full-scale Russian invasion could take 45 days, while the EU aims to reduce this period to 3-5 days.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Pete Hegseth
Mark Rutte
NATO
European Union
Asia
Bulgaria
Europe
Romania
Slovakia
United States
Hungary