Zelenskyy held talks with Rutte and von der Leyen: what he discussed with EU and NATO leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He announced this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

With Ursula von der Leyen, Zelenskyy discussed diplomatic issues, and with Mark Rutte, issues related to the negotiation process for ending the war.

We discussed the situation in diplomacy, and we have a common view on key issues. It is also important that Ursula is very attentive to the need to strengthen our resilience in the face of constant Russian attacks on infrastructure, on energy - Zelenskyy said after the conversation with the head of the European Commission.

These are important days, and much can change. We are closely coordinating, and in our activity, in the activity of all partners, joint measures, joint positions will be extremely effective - the president said after the conversation with the NATO Secretary General.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new stage of sanctions policy against Russia, synchronizing Kyiv's actions with the United States.