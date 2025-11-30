$42.190.00
06:02 PM • 8098 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
03:17 PM • 11361 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 15431 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 18397 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 21090 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 29234 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 37985 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 30780 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 26928 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 23701 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
Advertisement
Zelenskyy held talks with Rutte and von der Leyen: what he discussed with EU and NATO leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Diplomatic issues, strengthening Ukraine's resilience, and the negotiation process to end the war were discussed.

Zelenskyy held talks with Rutte and von der Leyen: what he discussed with EU and NATO leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He announced this on Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

With Ursula von der Leyen, Zelenskyy discussed diplomatic issues, and with Mark Rutte, issues related to the negotiation process for ending the war.

We discussed the situation in diplomacy, and we have a common view on key issues. It is also important that Ursula is very attentive to the need to strengthen our resilience in the face of constant Russian attacks on infrastructure, on energy

- Zelenskyy said after the conversation with the head of the European Commission.

These are important days, and much can change. We are closely coordinating, and in our activity, in the activity of all partners, joint measures, joint positions will be extremely effective

- the president said after the conversation with the NATO Secretary General.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new stage of sanctions policy against Russia, synchronizing Kyiv's actions with the United States.

Yevhen Ustimenko

