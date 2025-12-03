NATO-Russia Council officially ceased to exist, security will be built "against the Russian Federation" – Sikorski

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 9058 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 15583 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 20564 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 17523 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 22127 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 21919 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 24019 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 29405 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 37154 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 30717 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.7m/s
93%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Russia, the Druzhba oil pipeline was blown up againPhotoVideoDecember 3, 09:59 AM • 12857 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 30124 views
Fell into a yard in occupied Makiivka: Russian bomber 'lost' another aerial bombDecember 3, 11:54 AM • 7474 views
China's Foreign Ministry stated that using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine would not contribute to ending the warDecember 3, 12:35 PM • 18499 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing UkraineDecember 3, 12:41 PM • 19629 views
Publications
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 20564 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 30187 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 48384 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 51013 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 60035 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Mykhailo Fedorov
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
China
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 58630 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 61033 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 115709 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 89296 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 104995 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Airbus A320 series
FIFA (video game series)

NATO-Russia Council officially ceased to exist, security will be built "against the Russian Federation" – Sikorski

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski, after a meeting with his European counterparts, stated that the NATO-Russia Council no longer exists.

NATO-Russia Council officially ceased to exist, security will be built "against the Russian Federation" – Sikorski

The NATO-Russia Council, established in 2002 as a mechanism for security consultations, has officially ceased to exist. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski after a meeting of NATO ministers in Brussels, writes UNN.

Details

Sikorski emphasized that this institutional decision is a direct consequence of Moscow's aggressive policy and an achievement that previous Polish governments had sought.

The NATO-Russia Council no longer exists, nor does the so-called NATO-Russia Founding Act. This is what successive Polish governments have strived for, and now it has become a fact 

– said the minister.

He stressed that the times when European security was tried to be built together with Russia are over due to its decision to invade Ukraine.

Today we are creating European security against Russia, and this has finally found its institutional expression 

– said Radosław Sikorski.

The minister also reported that during the meeting, the issue of sharing responsibility and costs between the US and European allies was discussed. He noted that European NATO countries have doubled their defense spending since 2017, demonstrating their readiness to take on greater financial responsibility.

Part. A reset is brewing in US-Russian relations, Nawrocki should intervene - Sikorski

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Radosław Sikorski
NATO
Brussels
United States
Ukraine
Poland