NATO-Russia Council officially ceased to exist, security will be built "against the Russian Federation" – Sikorski

The NATO-Russia Council, established in 2002 as a mechanism for security consultations, has officially ceased to exist. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski after a meeting of NATO ministers in Brussels, writes UNN.

Details

Sikorski emphasized that this institutional decision is a direct consequence of Moscow's aggressive policy and an achievement that previous Polish governments had sought.

The NATO-Russia Council no longer exists, nor does the so-called NATO-Russia Founding Act. This is what successive Polish governments have strived for, and now it has become a fact

– said the minister.

He stressed that the times when European security was tried to be built together with Russia are over due to its decision to invade Ukraine.

Today we are creating European security against Russia, and this has finally found its institutional expression

– said Radosław Sikorski.

The minister also reported that during the meeting, the issue of sharing responsibility and costs between the US and European allies was discussed. He noted that European NATO countries have doubled their defense spending since 2017, demonstrating their readiness to take on greater financial responsibility.

