German Defense Minister: “In 2029, Russia will be able to attack a NATO country”

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Russia could attack a NATO country in five years. He said this at a press conference in Berlin, UNN reports with reference to Bild.

We must assume that in 2029 Russia will be able to attack a NATO country. Therefore, we must restore the deterrence potential in terms of personnel - said Pistorius.

Pistorius pointed out that "the threat situation has changed from what it was a few years ago." This is how he explained the need to reintroduce compulsory military service in Germany.

According to the minister, the number of Bundeswehr troops should be increased from 181,000 to 203,000 in the near future. In addition, according to NATO estimates, Germany also needs about 200,000 more reservists.

Pistorius emphasized that the Bundeswehr wants to recruit "the strongest, the best trained and the most motivated.

"We do not want boring and meaningless military service," he summarized.

Addendum

The head of the Norwegian Armed Forces, General Eirik Kristoffersen, told Bloomberg that NATO has a window of 2-3 years to prepare before Russia rebuilds its military capabilities after its losses in Ukraine. This is significantly less than some Western officials had previously estimated when NATO members discussed Russia's military buildup and its ability to regain strength in a full-scale war against Ukraine.

However, afterwards, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO does not see any immediate military threat to any of the allies as Russia is currently more than busy with the war in Ukraine.