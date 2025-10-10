$41.400.09
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
09:44 AM • 14639 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:38 AM • 10487 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy
09:08 AM • 11250 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
07:24 AM • 13930 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 15927 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 24452 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 44737 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 35405 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 41884 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Publications
Exclusives
Trains run with minimal delays despite blackouts - Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv • UNN

Despite blackouts, trains run with minimal deviations. Delays are recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region due to lack of voltage and in the Grebinka area.

Trains are running with minimal delays despite enemy shelling and blackouts, with delays in Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions, JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Despite blackouts across the country, trains are running with minimal deviations from the schedule

- Ukrzaliznytsia reported on social media.

As stated, "morning departures in all directions took place mostly on time" - including the train to Bucharest, which departed on its first journey.

With a delay of up to an hour, as indicated, trains departed from Darnytsia:

  • No. 722 Kyiv — Kharkiv;
    • No. 712 Kyiv — Kramatorsk.

      "Morning arrivals are taking place with minimal deviations from the schedule," the report says.

      "Delays in traffic are recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region due to the lack of voltage in the contact network as a result of enemy shelling," Ukrzaliznytsia informed, indicating that this applies to a number of suburban trains.

      Kyiv City Express flights, as noted, run according to the route and schedule, taking into account the repair work we reported earlier: from Pochayna station to Rayduzhna and back. Disembarkation and boarding at Bereznyaky station are temporarily carried out on platforms 3 and 4 instead of the usual 1 and 2.

      As reported, there are difficulties with traffic - in the Grebinka area: a number of suburban trains are delayed, including Kyiv - Grebinka and Berezan - Kyiv-Volynskyi.

      Julia Shramko

      Society
      Electricity
      Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
      Ukrainian Railways
      Bucharest
      Kramatorsk
      Kyiv
      Kharkiv