Trains run with minimal delays despite blackouts - Ukrzaliznytsia

Trains are running with minimal delays despite enemy shelling and blackouts, with delays in Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions, JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Despite blackouts across the country, trains are running with minimal deviations from the schedule - Ukrzaliznytsia reported on social media.

As stated, "morning departures in all directions took place mostly on time" - including the train to Bucharest, which departed on its first journey.

With a delay of up to an hour, as indicated, trains departed from Darnytsia:

No. 722 Kyiv — Kharkiv;

No. 712 Kyiv — Kramatorsk.

"Morning arrivals are taking place with minimal deviations from the schedule," the report says.

"Delays in traffic are recorded in Dnipropetrovsk region due to the lack of voltage in the contact network as a result of enemy shelling," Ukrzaliznytsia informed, indicating that this applies to a number of suburban trains.

Kyiv City Express flights, as noted, run according to the route and schedule, taking into account the repair work we reported earlier: from Pochayna station to Rayduzhna and back. Disembarkation and boarding at Bereznyaky station are temporarily carried out on platforms 3 and 4 instead of the usual 1 and 2.

As reported, there are difficulties with traffic - in the Grebinka area: a number of suburban trains are delayed, including Kyiv - Grebinka and Berezan - Kyiv-Volynskyi.

Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions after night attacks