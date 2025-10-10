Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions after night attacks

After the night Russian shelling of energy infrastructure in Kyiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions, emergency power outages have been introduced. This was reported on the official website of DTEK company, writes UNN.

Details

In the Kyiv region, outages are being introduced due to damage to energy facilities as a result of attacks. In the capital, power outages are caused by a local network accident, so standard outage schedules are currently not in effect.

Electricity supply restrictions also affected other regions where Russians attacked infrastructure with missiles and drones at night.

Energy workers note that specialists are already working to restore electricity supply. Residents are advised to follow updates on the websites of DTEK and Ukrenergo regional offices, where information on schedule changes is promptly published.

