Three more Ukrainian-language audio guides launched in Strasbourg, Brussels, and Bucharest

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
03:45 PM • 1500 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
02:41 PM • 6104 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
11:17 AM • 22490 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 21110 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 26778 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 39436 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 46886 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 40095 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 69612 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 35178 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
90%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 21558 views
Occupiers shot Ukrainian prisoner in Svyato-Pokrovske in Donbas - DeepStatePhotoDecember 5, 08:25 AM • 11736 views
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - UkrenergoDecember 5, 08:47 AM • 21445 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 19105 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 7960 views
Publications
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 19096 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 22490 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 36238 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 69612 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 53302 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Bashar al-Assad
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 7958 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 21552 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 25298 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 39187 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 39179 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Su-57
Film
Series

Three more Ukrainian-language audio guides launched in Strasbourg, Brussels, and Bucharest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Three new Ukrainian-language audio guides have appeared in Romania, France, and Belgium, announced First Lady Olena Zelenska. Now, 115 Ukrainian audio guides are operating in 59 countries worldwide.

Three more Ukrainian-language audio guides launched in Strasbourg, Brussels, and Bucharest

Three more Ukrainian-language audio guides have appeared in Romania, France, and Belgium. This was announced by the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, as reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

In particular, on November 9, on the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language, a Ukrainian audio guide was launched at the Grigore Antipa Museum in Bucharest, which is one of the five most beautiful natural history museums in Europe.

Another audio guide in Ukrainian appeared in Strasbourg, in the Rohan Palace, which houses three key museums of the city: the Museum of Fine Arts (Musée des Beaux-Arts, MBA), the Museum of Decorative Arts (Musée des Arts Décoratifs, MAD), and the Archaeological Museum (Musée archéologique).

A Ukrainian audio guide has appeared in the Leopold Museum in Vienna16.06.25, 22:59 • 3928 views

Also, a Ukrainian audio guide can be heard in the Coudenberg Palace (Belgium). This is an underground archaeological complex that opens up the world of ancient Brussels through an interactive tour.

Already 115 Ukrainian audio guides are operating at prominent landmarks in 59 countries. They accompany visitors through palaces and museums, galleries and nature reserves. The Ukrainian language gives voice to the world's memory and knowledge. I thank everyone who made this possible 

— said the First Lady.

Ukrainian audio guides appeared in four new museums around the world25.08.25, 19:52 • 3970 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCulture
Bucharest
France
Belgium
Romania
Olena Zelenska