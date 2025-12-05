Three more Ukrainian-language audio guides have appeared in Romania, France, and Belgium. This was announced by the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, as reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President.

Details

In particular, on November 9, on the Day of Ukrainian Writing and Language, a Ukrainian audio guide was launched at the Grigore Antipa Museum in Bucharest, which is one of the five most beautiful natural history museums in Europe.

Another audio guide in Ukrainian appeared in Strasbourg, in the Rohan Palace, which houses three key museums of the city: the Museum of Fine Arts (Musée des Beaux-Arts, MBA), the Museum of Decorative Arts (Musée des Arts Décoratifs, MAD), and the Archaeological Museum (Musée archéologique).

A Ukrainian audio guide has appeared in the Leopold Museum in Vienna

Also, a Ukrainian audio guide can be heard in the Coudenberg Palace (Belgium). This is an underground archaeological complex that opens up the world of ancient Brussels through an interactive tour.

Already 115 Ukrainian audio guides are operating at prominent landmarks in 59 countries. They accompany visitors through palaces and museums, galleries and nature reserves. The Ukrainian language gives voice to the world's memory and knowledge. I thank everyone who made this possible — said the First Lady.

