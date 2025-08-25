Ukrainian audio guides appeared in four new museums around the world
Kyiv • UNN
In August, four new Ukrainian-language audio guides appeared in museums in Amsterdam, Portugal, Hungary, and Berlin. This became part of First Lady Olena Zelenska's project to Ukrainize world landmarks.
Throughout August, four more Ukrainian-language audio guides appeared in the world. In particular, audio tours in Ukrainian are now available:
Details
Throughout August, four more Ukrainian-language audio guides appeared in the world. In particular, audio tours in Ukrainian are now available:
- at the Rembrandt House Museum in Amsterdam (Netherlands) – the only museum in the world entirely dedicated to the life and work of the artist;
- at the Lagos Museum (municipality of Portugal in the Algarve region), known for its maritime history;
- at the Mihály Munkácsy Museum in Békéscsaba (Hungary), which houses archaeological finds from the Scythian, Sarmatian, and Avar eras;
- at the Berlin Picture Gallery (Germany), which exhibits works by Jan van Eyck, Bruegel, Dürer, Holbein, Botticelli, Raphael, Titian, Caravaggio, Rubens, and Rembrandt.
Ukrainian as a language of culture, art, dialogue of civilizations, and shared values. All this is about the project of Ukrainian audio guides, which we are scaling up in leading museums and monuments around the world. Ukrainian unites the entire civilized world
In total, 106 audio guides are available in museums, galleries, and historical and cultural sites in 55 countries.
