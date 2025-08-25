Four more Ukrainian-language audio guides have appeared in the world - Olena Zelenska. In August, the Ukrainian language was heard in four new cultural locations: the Rembrandt House Museum in Amsterdam, the Lagos Museum in Portugal, the Mihály Munkácsy Museum in Hungary, and the Berlin Picture Gallery. This was reported by the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, who is implementing the project of Ukrainization of world monuments, according to UNN.

Throughout August, four more Ukrainian-language audio guides appeared in the world. In particular, audio tours in Ukrainian are now available:

Ukrainian as a language of culture, art, dialogue of civilizations, and shared values. All this is about the project of Ukrainian audio guides, which we are scaling up in leading museums and monuments around the world. Ukrainian unites the entire civilized world