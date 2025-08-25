$41.280.07
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukrainian audio guides appeared in four new museums around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

In August, four new Ukrainian-language audio guides appeared in museums in Amsterdam, Portugal, Hungary, and Berlin. This became part of First Lady Olena Zelenska's project to Ukrainize world landmarks.

Ukrainian audio guides appeared in four new museums around the world

Four more Ukrainian-language audio guides have appeared in the world - Olena Zelenska. In August, the Ukrainian language was heard in four new cultural locations: the Rembrandt House Museum in Amsterdam, the Lagos Museum in Portugal, the Mihály Munkácsy Museum in Hungary, and the Berlin Picture Gallery. This was reported by the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, who is implementing the project of Ukrainization of world monuments, according to UNN.

Details

Throughout August, four more Ukrainian-language audio guides appeared in the world. In particular, audio tours in Ukrainian are now available:

  • at the Rembrandt House Museum in Amsterdam (Netherlands) – the only museum in the world entirely dedicated to the life and work of the artist;
    • at the Lagos Museum (municipality of Portugal in the Algarve region), known for its maritime history;
      • at the Mihály Munkácsy Museum in Békéscsaba (Hungary), which houses archaeological finds from the Scythian, Sarmatian, and Avar eras;
        • at the Berlin Picture Gallery (Germany), which exhibits works by Jan van Eyck, Bruegel, Dürer, Holbein, Botticelli, Raphael, Titian, Caravaggio, Rubens, and Rembrandt.

          Ukrainian as a language of culture, art, dialogue of civilizations, and shared values. All this is about the project of Ukrainian audio guides, which we are scaling up in leading museums and monuments around the world. Ukrainian unites the entire civilized world

          – noted the First Lady.

          In total, 106 audio guides are available in museums, galleries, and historical and cultural sites in 55 countries.

          Alona Utkina

          Culture
          Amsterdam
          Germany
          Netherlands
          Portugal
          Hungary
          Ukraine
          Olena Zelenska
          Berlin