Ukrainian-language audio guides are now available in museums in Belgium and Germany

Audio guides in Ukrainian have appeared in Belgium and Germany. This was announced by the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

In particular, the audio guide was launched at the Museum of Ancient Art, the Turn of the Century Museum, and the René Magritte Museum, which are part of the Royal Belgian Museums of Fine Arts, a complex of museums in Brussels that houses a large collection of paintings and sculptures.

"The exhibits of Belgian museums will become closer to Ukrainian visitors because they will speak Ukrainian with the help of our audio guide," the President's wife noted.

Another guide worked at the Barberini Art Museum (Potsdam, Germany), known for its collection of landscape paintings by world Impressionists and Post-Impressionists. In particular, there are 34 paintings by Claude Monet. The project was implemented by the Embassy of Ukraine in Germany in cooperation with the Ukrainian Institute.

"We continue to speak to the world in the language of art. Let it be understandable and increase understanding between free countries of the world," Olena Zelenska emphasized.

In total, 89 audio guides in 47 countries have been launched as part of the First Lady's initiative to promote Ukrainian in world monuments.

Ukrainian audio guides have already appeared in 44 countries