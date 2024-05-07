Ukrainian audio guides have already appeared in 44 countries

A museum in Finland launched a Ukrainian-language audio guide. And Ukrainian bookshelves have appeared in Canada, Hungary, Ireland, Poland and Portugal. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, UNN reports.

It is reported that an audio guide in Ukrainian in the Finnish Espoo Museum was launched as part of the initiative of the President's wife, Olena Zelenska, to introduce Ukrainian-language audio tours in the world's leading monuments. The audio guide is installed in the museum of one of the country's most famous artists, Axel Gallen-Kallela.

The ministry added that this is the 83rd audio guide of the project in 44 countries.

In March and April of this year, Ukrainian bookshelves featuring modern editions and textbooks were also opened in Canada, Hungary, Ireland, Uzbekistan, Poland, and Portugal.

As part of the Ukrainian Bookshelf project, 190 Ukrainian bookshelves have already been opened in 47 countries and UNESCO Headquarters.

