Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84509 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108053 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150865 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154847 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250986 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174270 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165506 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226256 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Ukrainian audio guides have already appeared in 44 countries

Ukrainian audio guides have already appeared in 44 countries

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20612 views

Ukrainian audio guides and bookshelves are already present in 44 countries, including Finland, Canada, Hungary, Ireland, Poland, Portugal, and others. They were installed as part of initiatives to popularize Ukrainian culture around the world.

A museum in Finland launched a Ukrainian-language audio guide. And Ukrainian bookshelves have appeared in Canada, Hungary, Ireland, Poland and Portugal. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that an audio guide in Ukrainian in the Finnish Espoo Museum was launched as part of the initiative of the President's wife, Olena Zelenska, to introduce Ukrainian-language audio tours in the world's leading monuments. The audio guide is installed in the museum of one of the country's most famous artists, Axel Gallen-Kallela.

The ministry added that this is the 83rd audio guide of the project in 44 countries.

In March and April of this year, Ukrainian bookshelves featuring modern editions and textbooks were also opened in  Canada, Hungary, Ireland, Uzbekistan, Poland, and Portugal.

Add

As part of the Ukrainian Bookshelf project, 190 Ukrainian bookshelves have already been opened in 47 countries and UNESCO Headquarters.

Rada adopts in the first reading a bill that will allow to complete the Holodomor Museum at the expense of Canada07.02.24, 15:30 • 23078 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Culture
unescoUNESCO
uzbekistanUzbekistan
finlandFinland
canadaCanada
irelandIreland
portugalPortugal
hungaryHungary
olena-zelenskaOlena Zelenska
polandPoland

