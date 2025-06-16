$41.450.04
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
A Ukrainian audio guide has appeared in the Leopold Museum in Vienna

Kyiv • UNN

 364 views

The First Lady of Ukraine visited Austria, where she met with Doris Schmidauer, got acquainted with barrier-free access and opened a Ukrainian-language audio guide in the Leopold Museum. The visit will expand cooperation between the countries.

In Vienna, the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, met with the First Lady of Austria, Doris Schmidauer, learned about the implementation of accessibility, and participated in the opening of another Ukrainian-language audio guide - at the Leopold Museum in Vienna, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

We are grateful to the country for all its support, in particular for the fact that it has been hosting Ukrainian youth for rehabilitation and recovery for the fourth year 

– said the President's wife.

According to her, this visit to Austria will further expand cooperation between the countries.

I am glad to get acquainted with Austria's experience and see the best practices in supporting people with disabilities 

– said the First Lady.

Olena Zelenska visited the U2/U5 information center, which demonstrates the integration of inclusiveness into the city's transport infrastructure, and the Vienna Day Center for the Elderly and People with Disabilities.

Olena Zelenska on the achievements of 2024: 18 new audio guides and hundreds of books for Ukrainians in the world27.12.24, 17:42 • 24913 views

The Austrian experience of barrier-free movement is important for our Ministry of Community Development and Territories, which is currently implementing the "Barrier-Free Movement" project. Supported living is currently being implemented in Ukraine by the Ministry of Social Policy. Thank you to Austria for the inspiration and information to study in order to create the best conditions for Ukrainians 

– said the President's wife.

The First Lady also took part in the opening of the seventh Ukrainian audio guide in Austria and the 103rd in the world. It appeared in the Leopold Museum in Vienna.

At a time when Russia is destroying our museums, the spread of the Ukrainian language in the world's monuments is a form of cultural resistance to Russian aggression, a confrontation against the destruction of our identity 

– Olena Zelenska emphasized.

In addition, the President's wife spoke with the Ukrainian community of the city.

We are also creating the audio guide project as support for Ukrainians abroad, so that our people do not feel like strangers anywhere. And to make it easier for them to get acquainted with new countries and cultures 

– said the First Lady.
Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCulture
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Vienna
Austria
Olena Zelenska
