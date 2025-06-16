A Ukrainian audio guide has appeared in the Leopold Museum in Vienna

In Vienna, the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, met with the First Lady of Austria, Doris Schmidauer, learned about the implementation of accessibility, and participated in the opening of another Ukrainian-language audio guide - at the Leopold Museum in Vienna, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

We are grateful to the country for all its support, in particular for the fact that it has been hosting Ukrainian youth for rehabilitation and recovery for the fourth year – said the President's wife.

According to her, this visit to Austria will further expand cooperation between the countries.

I am glad to get acquainted with Austria's experience and see the best practices in supporting people with disabilities – said the First Lady.

Olena Zelenska visited the U2/U5 information center, which demonstrates the integration of inclusiveness into the city's transport infrastructure, and the Vienna Day Center for the Elderly and People with Disabilities.

Olena Zelenska on the achievements of 2024: 18 new audio guides and hundreds of books for Ukrainians in the world

The Austrian experience of barrier-free movement is important for our Ministry of Community Development and Territories, which is currently implementing the "Barrier-Free Movement" project. Supported living is currently being implemented in Ukraine by the Ministry of Social Policy. Thank you to Austria for the inspiration and information to study in order to create the best conditions for Ukrainians – said the President's wife.

The First Lady also took part in the opening of the seventh Ukrainian audio guide in Austria and the 103rd in the world. It appeared in the Leopold Museum in Vienna.

At a time when Russia is destroying our museums, the spread of the Ukrainian language in the world's monuments is a form of cultural resistance to Russian aggression, a confrontation against the destruction of our identity – Olena Zelenska emphasized.

In addition, the President's wife spoke with the Ukrainian community of the city.