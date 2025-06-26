Road accident involving a bus with Ukrainians in Romania: MFA reported that four people were injured

In Romania, near the city of Constanta, a bus of a Ukrainian company overturned, which was operating on the Odessa-Bucharest route. There were 55 Ukrainian citizens on board, and four people were injured in the accident. This was reported to journalists by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

According to the consular department of the Ukrainian Embassy in Romania, a bus of a Ukrainian company operating on the Odessa-Bucharest route overturned on the DN22 highway near the city of Constanta - reported in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is noted that "at the time of the accident, there were 55 citizens of Ukraine in the vehicle (8 men, 37 women and 9 children)."

"As a result of the accident, 4 people were injured. All victims received medical assistance on the spot, and the passengers refused hospitalization. The causes of the accident are being established," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the case is under the control of the Ukrainian Embassy in Romania.

Addition

Digi24 reported that in Romania, in the Tariverde area, a bus overturned the day before, according to preliminary information, there were about 60 citizens of Ukraine on the bus.