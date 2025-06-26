$41.660.13
750mm
Road accident involving a bus with Ukrainians in Romania: MFA reported that four people were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

A bus with 55 Ukrainians overturned near Constanta on the Odesa-Bucharest route, four injured refused hospitalization. The Embassy of Ukraine in Romania is monitoring the situation and establishing the causes of the accident.

According to the consular department of the Ukrainian Embassy in Romania, a bus of a Ukrainian company operating on the Odessa-Bucharest route overturned on the DN22 highway near the city of Constanta

- reported in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is noted that "at the time of the accident, there were 55 citizens of Ukraine in the vehicle (8 men, 37 women and 9 children)."

"As a result of the accident, 4 people were injured. All victims received medical assistance on the spot, and the passengers refused hospitalization. The causes of the accident are being established," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the case is under the control of the Ukrainian Embassy in Romania.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

