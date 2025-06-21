Latvian Saeima adopts statement on Ukraine's earliest invitation to NATO

On the eve of the NATO summit, which will take place on June 24-25 in The Hague, the Netherlands, the Latvian Saeima approved a statement in support of Ukraine's speedy invitation to the Alliance. This was reported by Delfi, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that inviting Ukraine would not mean immediate accession, but would give a politically and morally significant signal about a clear path to the Alliance. Latvia also calls on allies to advance this process and emphasize it at the summit in The Hague.

In the document, the Saeima refers to the conclusions of the NATO summit held in Bucharest in 2008, "when it was asserted that Ukraine would become a member country of the Alliance." - the post states.

There is also a reference to the decision of the Vilnius Summit in 2023 to abolish the Membership Action Plan as a prerequisite for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration. And in 2024, in Washington, "Ukraine's course towards an irreversible path to NATO membership" was reaffirmed.

In addition, the document also mentions the agreement between Latvia and Ukraine, signed in April 2024, which provides for practical and political support, including the process of Euro-Atlantic integration.

Given all these circumstances, the Saeima of the Republic of Latvia:

states that Ukraine is a close cooperation partner of NATO, participating in alliance exercises, information exchange, and cooperation in the field of defense;

taking into account Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression, expresses confidence that Ukraine's accession to NATO will make a long-term contribution to strengthening security and stability in Europe and the transatlantic area. Ukraine's aspiration to join NATO is its strategic choice aimed at sustainable security and strengthening the international order in accordance with the geopolitical situation. No third state has the right to deprive Ukraine of this strategic choice;

emphasizes that inviting Ukraine does not mean immediate accession, but gives a politically and morally significant signal of a clear path to the alliance, launching a transparent and gradual integration process in accordance with the unanimous position of the allies;

supports the earliest possible invitation of Ukraine to NATO membership and the progressive advancement of its accession process to the European Union;

emphasizes that Latvia's support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration is based on the conviction that a stable Ukraine is a necessary condition for long-term security in Europe and Latvia.

highlights the potential contribution of Ukraine's integration into NATO to strengthening the alliance's deterrence and defense capabilities. Ukraine is a state that, through its active struggle against aggression, contributes to the security of other countries in the region;

calls on Alliance member states to actively promote the process of inviting Ukraine and to emphasize this at this year's NATO summit.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will participate in the NATO summit in The Hague and will meet with the Alliance's Secretary General and European leaders. Zelenskyy's participation will occur with changes in diplomatic rank to avoid awkward meetings with Trump.

The Hague is being turned into a fortress on the eve of the NATO summit: unprecedented security measures - Associated Press