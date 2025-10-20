The leader of the far-right S.O.S. Romania party and MEP Diana Iovanovici-Șoșoacă threatened to "break the legs" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if he tried to address the Romanian parliament. She wrote about this on her Facebook page, reports UNN.

Details

Iovanovici-Șoșoacă visited Moscow at the invitation of the International Association "Friends of Russia," headed by propagandist Pietro Strametzzi, and participated in an open meeting of this organization.

During her speech, the politician mentioned the "tense events" during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Bucharest in October 2023, stating that she was the one who managed to "disrupt" the Ukrainian president's speech in the Romanian parliament.

If he dares to come to my parliament - I will break his legs! Let him not dare to speak there. Why do I say "my parliament"? Because the Constitution of Romania says: we, the parliamentarians, are representatives of the Romanian people, the only ones who can express its sovereignty. I am obliged to the Romanians to defend the independence and sovereignty of my state and to respond to the enemies of our people - the post reads.

The Romanian MEP also wrote about "over a million Romanians" living in Ukraine whose rights are allegedly violated.

There are over a million Romanians in Ukraine. They are forbidden to speak Romanian, to pray, to practice Orthodoxy. Metropolitan Longin was beaten, hospitalized, poisoned. He cared for over 400 children - and, under the Zelenskyy regime, over ten of them died in one day - stated the leader of the S.O.S. Romania party.

The publication by Iovanovici-Șoșoacă also states that the meeting allegedly ended with applause, and its participants highly praised the MEP's "emotional speech, convincing arguments, and meaningful Christian-nationalist message."

For reference

According to the Ukrainian special service, the foreign politician writes letters to Putin, in which she praises Russia's full-scale invasion and calls for the capture of our state.

At the same time, Șoșoacă questions the national sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Ukraine, particularly in its western and southwestern regions.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine banned the entry into Ukraine of the head of the "SOS Romania" party, Diana Șoșoacă, who supports Russia's war.