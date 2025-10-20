"I'll break his legs": Romanian MP publicly threatened Zelenskyy

$41.640.00
48.520.00
ukenru
October 19, 06:24 PM • 36898 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
October 19, 04:40 PM • 28841 views
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 61518 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 39414 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 40166 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 39634 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 46192 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54449 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 47869 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 46689 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
0m/s
97%
748mm
Popular news
Sarkozy's imprisonment: former French president to serve sentence in solitary confinement, but says he is not afraid of prison – mediaOctober 19, 03:37 PM • 7548 views
Ukraine is facing a sharp cold snap, but warming will return in a few days – Didenko's forecastOctober 19, 03:49 PM • 6668 views
Antonio Banderas' daughter got married: Stella had a lavish wedding with celebrity guests in SpainPhotoOctober 19, 04:07 PM • 11836 views
Media showed video footage of the French Louvre robberyVideoOctober 19, 05:55 PM • 8214 views
Forbade the OCU from performing his funeral service and called for the creation of a single independent UOC: Filaret published his spiritual willPhoto09:58 PM • 4310 views
Publications
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 61506 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 47476 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 127977 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 149127 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 172540 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Bloggers
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
France
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 41353 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 46234 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 64876 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 64975 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 91601 views
Actual
Social network
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Fox News
The Diplomat

"I'll break his legs": Romanian MP publicly threatened Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3614 views

The leader of the far-right S.O.S. Romania party, Diana Iovanovici-Șoșoacă, threatened to "break the legs" of Volodymyr Zelenskyy if he tries to speak before the Romanian parliament. She claims to have already disrupted his speech in October 2023.

"I'll break his legs": Romanian MP publicly threatened Zelenskyy

The leader of the far-right S.O.S. Romania party and MEP Diana Iovanovici-Șoșoacă threatened to "break the legs" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if he tried to address the Romanian parliament. She wrote about this on her Facebook page, reports UNN.

Details

Iovanovici-Șoșoacă visited Moscow at the invitation of the International Association "Friends of Russia," headed by propagandist Pietro Strametzzi, and participated in an open meeting of this organization.

During her speech, the politician mentioned the "tense events" during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Bucharest in October 2023, stating that she was the one who managed to "disrupt" the Ukrainian president's speech in the Romanian parliament.

If he dares to come to my parliament - I will break his legs! Let him not dare to speak there. Why do I say "my parliament"? Because the Constitution of Romania says: we, the parliamentarians, are representatives of the Romanian people, the only ones who can express its sovereignty. I am obliged to the Romanians to defend the independence and sovereignty of my state and to respond to the enemies of our people

- the post reads.

The Romanian MEP also wrote about "over a million Romanians" living in Ukraine whose rights are allegedly violated.

There are over a million Romanians in Ukraine. They are forbidden to speak Romanian, to pray, to practice Orthodoxy. Metropolitan Longin was beaten, hospitalized, poisoned. He cared for over 400 children - and, under the Zelenskyy regime, over ten of them died in one day

- stated the leader of the S.O.S. Romania party.

The publication by Iovanovici-Șoșoacă also states that the meeting allegedly ended with applause, and its participants highly praised the MEP's "emotional speech, convincing arguments, and meaningful Christian-nationalist message."

For reference

According to the Ukrainian special service, the foreign politician writes letters to Putin, in which she praises Russia's full-scale invasion and calls for the capture of our state.

At the same time, Șoșoacă questions the national sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Ukraine, particularly in its western and southwestern regions.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine banned the entry into Ukraine of the head of the "SOS Romania" party, Diana Șoșoacă, who supports Russia's war.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
Bucharest
Volodymyr Zelenskyy