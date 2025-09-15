Romania summoned the Russian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the incident with a Russian drone
Romania summoned the Russian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to the violation of its airspace by a Russian drone on September 13, 2025. The Romanian side expressed a strong protest and called for avoiding future violations.
Romania summoned the Russian Federation's ambassador to Bucharest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over an incident involving a Russian drone violating Romanian airspace, the Romanian Foreign Ministry reported, according to UNN.
By order of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Bucharest... on September 14, 2025, was summoned to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the violation of Romanian airspace by a Russian drone on September 13, 2025. The Romanian side expressed its strong protest against this unacceptable and irresponsible act, which is a violation of Romania's sovereignty.
As stated in the statement, "such repeated situations lead to an escalation and increased threats to regional security."
"The Russian side was asked to immediately take all necessary measures to avoid future violations of Romanian airspace," the statement said.
Romania, it is noted, maintains constant contact with its allies and other EU members.
