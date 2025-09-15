$41.310.00
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
03:31 AM • 6882 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
01:55 AM • 12891 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 20864 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
September 14, 09:08 AM • 45122 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 67742 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 102482 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 85161 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 83448 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 46276 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Romania summoned the Russian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the incident with a Russian drone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 620 views

Romania summoned the Russian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to the violation of its airspace by a Russian drone on September 13, 2025. The Romanian side expressed a strong protest and called for avoiding future violations.

Romania summoned the Russian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the incident with a Russian drone

Romania summoned the Russian Federation's ambassador to Bucharest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over an incident involving a Russian drone violating Romanian airspace, the Romanian Foreign Ministry reported, according to UNN.

By order of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Bucharest... on September 14, 2025, was summoned to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the violation of Romanian airspace by a Russian drone on September 13, 2025. The Romanian side expressed its strong protest against this unacceptable and irresponsible act, which is a violation of Romania's sovereignty.

- stated the Romanian Foreign Ministry.

"Returned to Ukraine": Romania explained why F-16 fighters did not shoot down a Russian drone15.09.25, 00:07 • 9256 views

As stated in the statement, "such repeated situations lead to an escalation and increased threats to regional security."

"The Russian side was asked to immediately take all necessary measures to avoid future violations of Romanian airspace," the statement said.

Romania, it is noted, maintains constant contact with its allies and other EU members.

ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reaction15.09.25, 05:59 • 6310 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Bucharest
Romania