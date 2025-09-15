$41.310.00
48.270.00
ukenru
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm Krai
September 14, 09:08 AM
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Publications
Exclusives
ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reaction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggest that Russia is assessing NATO's capabilities and reaction through drone attacks on Poland and Poland and Romania. These attacks may be an attempt to gain experience for future aggression against the Alliance.

ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reaction

Through drone attacks on Poland and Romania, Russia is trying to assess NATO's capabilities and reaction. This assumption is made by analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

They suggest that with these attacks, Russia is trying to gain experience for future aggression against the Alliance.

NATO and member state officials continue to condemn Russian drone incursions into Poland and reiterate that the drone incursions were likely intentional. ... Russian officials and pro-Kremlin sources continue to evade accusations of drone incursions and downplay NATO states' reactions to drone incursions

- noted in ISW.

They add that meanwhile, Russian and Belarusian forces continued joint military exercises "Zapad-2025."

At the same time, according to one Russian "military expert," Russia is one of the few countries with experience in modern warfare, and "Russia should share the lessons learned in Ukraine with other allies of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), or 'at least' with Belarus."

Recall

On the night of September 10, 19 incursions into Polish airspace were recorded. Polish authorities announced the downing of Russian drones that violated its airspace during an attack on Ukraine.

It later became known that Russia had been preparing drone attacks against Poland since July of this year. Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards were used for this purpose.

Against the backdrop of air attacks, as well as due to the Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025," Poland began moving troops to the Belarusian border.

Putin and Lukashenka are practicing war strategies with the West in the 'Zapad-2025' exercises - BILD14.09.25, 04:28 • 10541 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

