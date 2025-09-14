$41.310.10
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 19731 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 41674 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 50230 views
September 13, 07:00 AM • 50230 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films
September 12, 07:25 PM • 45721 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 58090 views
September 12, 05:47 PM • 58090 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 36046 views
September 12, 05:37 PM • 36046 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 59184 views
September 12, 02:30 PM • 59184 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 59404 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 37844 views
September 12, 11:55 AM • 37844 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 36920 views
September 12, 10:50 AM • 36920 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Putin and Lukashenka are practicing war strategies with the West in the 'Zapad-2025' exercises - BILD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

During the Russian-Belarusian exercises 'Zapad-2025', the dictators of the Russian Federation and Belarus are practicing three war strategies with the West, including the use of nuclear weapons and an attack on the Suwalki Corridor. These maneuvers, despite the small number of participants, are aimed at intimidating neighbors and repressing critics of the regime.

Putin and Lukashenka are practicing war strategies with the West in the 'Zapad-2025' exercises - BILD

At the Russian-Belarusian exercises "Zapad-2025", the dictators of the Russian Federation and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenka, are practicing war strategies with the West. This opinion was expressed by military observer of the German publication BILD Julian Röpcke, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the relatively small number of soldiers participating in the exercises - only 18,200, of which 5,500 are Russians - should not mislead about the danger of the maneuvers - Putin and Lukashenka are practicing three war strategies with the West.

Use of nuclear weapons and medium-range missiles

A key element of the exercises is the imitation of the use of nuclear weapons and Oreshnik missiles, the deployment of which in Belarus is planned by the end of this year. The obvious goal of these maneuvers is to intimidate Belarus's neighbors.

Attack on the Suwalki Corridor

Officially, in these exercises, Russia and Belarus are practicing "conducting defensive battles, defeating an enemy who has broken through defensive lines, and creating conditions for restoring the territorial integrity of the state." On the first day of the maneuvers, Russian media reported where exactly the "defensive operation" is supposed to take place: in the Kaliningrad region, which NATO allegedly wants to seize.

To "protect" Kaliningrad, the Russian army must advance from Belarus and lay the so-called Suwalki Corridor - a section of territory in Poland and Lithuania about 60 km wide, which will connect Belarus and Kaliningrad. Thus, Russia pretends that the enclave needs defense in order to rehearse an attack on NATO in this region

- the analyst assumes.

Repressions

"Zapad-2025" also provides for "the fight against illegal armed groups, as well as sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the enemy." Russian state media left no doubt as to who they were talking about - "agents of Poland" and "employees of Ukrainian intelligence."

"In fact, in Belarus, 'saboteurs' are mostly not enemy agents at all, but critics of the regime, who are groundlessly accused of spying for Poland or Ukraine, and then imprisoned," Röpcke summarizes.

Recall

On September 12, Russia and Belarus began joint strategic military exercises "Zapad-2025". The training "combat operations" are taking place amid escalating relations with NATO after Russian drones invaded Polish airspace.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Belarus
Bild
NATO
Lithuania
Ukraine
Poland