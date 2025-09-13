"Nuclear rattling" canceled: Russia and Belarus abandoned nuclear threats at "Zapad-2025" exercises - ISW

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
September 12, 07:25 PM • 9730 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 18699 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 16089 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 26476 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 34712 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 31431 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 29695 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 23360 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 32536 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 20482 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.8m/s
58%
758mm
Popular news
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 12551 views
Girls signed the "18-24" contract with the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade for the first timeSeptember 12, 05:45 PM • 4390 views
New Patriots for Ukraine and details of Russia's attack on Poland: what Shmyhal discussed with KelloggVideoSeptember 12, 06:17 PM • 3560 views
Cat strangled near supermarket outside Kyiv: police launch investigationSeptember 12, 08:24 PM • 3820 views
Russian propaganda accuses Ukraine of drone attack on Poland - CPDPhotoSeptember 12, 08:45 PM • 6166 views
Publications
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 12559 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 16411 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 26476 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 16322 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 34712 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Andriy Sybiha
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 34712 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 37443 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 84983 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 46418 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 51980 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

"Nuclear rattling" canceled: Russia and Belarus abandoned nuclear threats at "Zapad-2025" exercises - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Russia and Belarus have likely abandoned attempts to use the "Zapad-2025" exercises to support nuclear operations against the West. Belarusian officials softened their rhetoric after the incident with Russian drones in Poland.

"Nuclear rattling" canceled: Russia and Belarus abandoned nuclear threats at "Zapad-2025" exercises - ISW

Russia and Belarus have likely abandoned attempts to use the "Zapad-2025" exercises to support "nuclear saber-rattling" operations against Western countries – at least temporarily. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), as reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts indicate that Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin stated in early August that the "Zapad-2025" exercises would focus on the use of nuclear weapons and Oreshnik missiles in response to the militarization of Belarus's western and northern borders and as part of strategic deterrence.

However, Belarusian officials have significantly softened their rhetoric in recent days, possibly in response to rising tensions with NATO over the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace on September 9-10. Belarusian Security Council Secretary Lieutenant General Alexander Volfovich stated on September 12 that the "Zapad-2025" exercises are "purely defensive in nature" and that their goal is "to work out issues related to ensuring the military security of the Union State."

- ISW notes.

Also, according to Volfovich, Russia and Belarus moved the exercises "deep into" Belarus, "far from state borders," with Belarusian military officials informing the West about their plans for the exercises. In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the "Zapad-2025" exercises "are not directed against anyone," but Russia and Belarus need to practice force integration.

"These statements are a notable departure from previous comments before the 'Zapad-2025' exercises. ... Russia is not seeking nuclear escalation, and Russia's use of nuclear weapons remains unlikely. Russia and Belarus may believe that 'nuclear saber-rattling' efforts would be unwise due to NATO's reaction to the drone incursions on September 9-10," analysts conclude.

Recall

On September 12, Russia and Belarus began joint strategic military exercises "Zapad-2025". The training "combat operations" are taking place amid escalating tensions with NATO after Russian drones entered Polish airspace.

"Not directed against other countries": in Belarus, the head of the General Staff commented on the "West-2025" exercises12.09.25, 13:50 • 2394 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
Poland