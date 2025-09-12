$41.310.10
"Not directed against other countries": in Belarus, the head of the General Staff commented on the "West-2025" exercises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Major General Pavel Muraveyko announced the start of joint strategic exercises "West-2025" of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia. According to the official, they are aimed at improving skills in defending sovereignty, without being directed against specific countries.

"Not directed against other countries": in Belarus, the head of the General Staff commented on the "West-2025" exercises

"Improving skills in protecting sovereignty and territorial integrity," which are not directed against any specific country or countries, stated the General Staff of the Republic of Belarus, as reported by UNN with reference to the page of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus.

Details

The message from the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Belarus, Major General Pavel Muraveyko, announced the start of joint strategic exercises of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation, "West-2025."

This is a planned event that we are conducting to improve the skills of commanders and leaders in managing troop groupings while performing tasks to protect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

- stated the Belarusian military.

According to Muraveyko, the exercises ("West-2025") are not directed against any specific country or countries and are a measure of preparation for performing assigned tasks.

Recall

Today, September 12, it became known that Russia and Belarus began joint strategic military exercises "West-2025". The training "combat operations" are taking place amid escalating tensions with NATO after Russian drones invaded Polish airspace.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Belarus
NATO
Poland