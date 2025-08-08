Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania create a new format of cooperation: Ministry of Health announced details

On Friday, August 8, a meeting at the level of foreign ministers in the "Ukraine-Moldova-Romania" format took place in Chernivtsi. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The event was attended by:

Andriy Sybiha - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine;

Mihai Popșoi - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova;

Oana-Silvia Țoiu - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania;

Radosław Sikorski - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland;

Kęstutis Budrys - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania.

The Polish and Lithuanian ministers joined the meeting online. The parties reached a decision to increase the institutionalization of the "Ukraine-Moldova-Romania" format.

The diplomats agreed that from now on, the trilateral format will be called the "Odesa Triangle" in honor of the city where it was created in 2022.

Following the meeting, the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania signed a joint statement.

Recall

Ukraine and Romania agreed to intensify work on joint infrastructure projects, including the construction of a bridge over the Tysa River.

Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, announced the launch of a test railway connection Kyiv-Bucharest.