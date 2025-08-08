Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania create a new format of cooperation: Ministry of Health announced details

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
03:03 PM • 5300 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
02:38 PM • 22258 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 36708 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 27300 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
10:49 AM • 57425 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 53439 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 41782 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 34068 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 68500 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 24979 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
42%
754mm
Popular news
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airportAugust 8, 06:38 AM • 53317 views
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPsAugust 8, 07:29 AM • 56538 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviationAugust 8, 08:20 AM • 76666 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 54717 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhoto02:30 PM • 17530 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo02:38 PM • 22364 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhoto02:30 PM • 18089 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 36799 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 55430 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 68550 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhoto11:15 AM • 55430 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 149403 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 164918 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 171474 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 160857 views
Actual
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Forbes
Mi-8
The Guardian

Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania create a new format of cooperation: Ministry of Health announced details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania met in Chernivtsi. They agreed to institutionalize the "Ukraine-Moldova-Romania" format and named it the "Odesa Triangle."

Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania create a new format of cooperation: Ministry of Health announced details

On Friday, August 8, a meeting at the level of foreign ministers in the "Ukraine-Moldova-Romania" format took place in Chernivtsi. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The event was attended by:

  • Andriy Sybiha - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine;
    • Mihai Popșoi - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova;
      • Oana-Silvia Țoiu - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania;
        • Radosław Sikorski - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland;
          • Kęstutis Budrys - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania.

            The Polish and Lithuanian ministers joined the meeting online. The parties reached a decision to increase the institutionalization of the "Ukraine-Moldova-Romania" format.

            The diplomats agreed that from now on, the trilateral format will be called the "Odesa Triangle" in honor of the city where it was created in 2022.

            Following the meeting, the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania signed a joint statement.

            Recall

            Ukraine and Romania agreed to intensify work on joint infrastructure projects, including the construction of a bridge over the Tysa River.

            Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, announced the launch of a test railway connection Kyiv-Bucharest.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            PoliticsNews of the World
            Andriy Sybiha
            Radosław Sikorski
            Bucharest
            Lithuania
            Romania
            Ukraine
            Moldova
            Chernivtsi
            Odesa
            Kyiv
            Poland