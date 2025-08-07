Railway connection between Kyiv and Bucharest is launching in test mode today - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced today, August 7, that a direct railway connection between Kyiv and the Romanian capital Bucharest is being launched in test mode. Sybiha made this statement during a conversation with media representatives alongside Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Țoiu, as reported by UNN correspondent.

Already today, a direct railway connection between Kyiv and Bucharest is being launched in test mode. Two special carriages depart today for the Romanian capital via Chisinau, and tomorrow they return to Kyiv. All these projects should work for the benefit of the citizens of our countries, including the Ukrainian community in Romania and the Romanian community in Ukraine, who coexist well between our states there. - said Sybiha.

In August, Ukrzaliznytsia recorded a record number of requests for train tickets — more than 4-5 applicants for each available seat. The company publicly released weekly statistics for the first time to explain why tickets sell out so quickly and how they plan to solve the problem.