Exclusive
03:56 PM • 31993 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 33520 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 85096 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 85868 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 85311 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 128119 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 71852 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 46257 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 45652 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 56489 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
Railway connection between Kyiv and Bucharest is launching in test mode today - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1370 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced the launch of a test railway connection between Kyiv and Bucharest. Two carriages are departing for Romania via Chisinau, returning to Kyiv tomorrow.

Railway connection between Kyiv and Bucharest is launching in test mode today - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced today, August 7, that a direct railway connection between Kyiv and the Romanian capital Bucharest is being launched in test mode. Sybiha made this statement during a conversation with media representatives alongside Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Țoiu, as reported by UNN correspondent.

Already today, a direct railway connection between Kyiv and Bucharest is being launched in test mode. Two special carriages depart today for the Romanian capital via Chisinau, and tomorrow they return to Kyiv. All these projects should work for the benefit of the citizens of our countries, including the Ukrainian community in Romania and the Romanian community in Ukraine, who coexist well between our states there.

- said Sybiha.

Recall

In August, Ukrzaliznytsia recorded a record number of requests for train tickets — more than 4-5 applicants for each available seat. The company publicly released weekly statistics for the first time to explain why tickets sell out so quickly and how they plan to solve the problem.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

