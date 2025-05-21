Romania's president-elect denied the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine — Politico
Kyiv • UNN
Nicușor Dan stated that the participation of Romanian troops in Ukraine is inappropriate due to tensions with Russia. At the same time, he supported Ukraine's right to independently choose the terms of peace.
The newly elected President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, has ruled out the possibility of Romanian troops participating as part of a foreign contingent in Ukraine, saying it would be inappropriate given the tensions with Russia. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.
Details
In particular, he noted this when answering a journalist's question about sending Romanian troops to Ukraine.
Firstly, to have great operational support on the territory of Romania - yes. To be part of the armies that guarantee peace in Ukraine - no. I think it would be very inappropriate because of the tensions that already exist between Romania and Russia.
He also supported Ukraine's right to independently decide on the terms of peace and expressed skepticism about a quick end to the war. In addition, the new president criticized US President Donald Trump's approach to negotiations with Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian president's demands unrealistic and unacceptable.
I am not very optimistic that we will have peace soon, and I am also glad that the Europeans together decided to continue to support Ukraine until they get the most acceptable peace for themselves.
Recall
On May 19, the Mayor of Bucharest, pro-European and pro-Ukrainian politician Nicușor Dan won the elections as President of Romania. It is noted that Dan received more than 7% more votes than his opponent, pro-Russian candidate George Simion.