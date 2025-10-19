The scandalous far-right MEP from Romania, Diana Șoșoacă, has once again found herself at the center of an international scandal. The politician boasted that in 2023 she prevented Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from speaking in the Romanian parliament, and now she has publicly threatened to "break his legs." The scandalous figure announced this on her Facebook page while in Moscow, UNN reports.

Details

As the pro-Russian MEP stated on her Facebook page, she made this statement during a visit to Moscow for a meeting with members of the International Association "Friends of Russia," headed by the well-known Putinist Pietro Strammezzi.

Șoșoacă's visit to Russia coincided with the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the propaganda TV channel RT, where Vladimir Putin also spoke.

During her speech at the Moscow event, the MEP recalled the "tense events" during Zelenskyy's visit to Bucharest in October 2023, claiming that she was the one who "disrupted" his address to Romanian parliamentarians.

If he dares to come to my parliament, I will break his legs! Let him not dare to deliver a speech in my parliament. Why do I say "my parliament"? Because the Constitution of Romania states that we, the parliamentarians, are representatives of the Romanian people, the only ones who can represent the sovereignty of the Romanian people - Șoșoacă stated.

After that, she repeated a series of fake statements about alleged oppression of the Romanian minority in Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of "banning Orthodoxy" and "oppressing the language."

The meeting, according to her, ended with applause – the politician even boasted that young participants "appreciated the power of the speech and the depth of its Christian and nationalist message."

Diana Șoșoacă has long had a reputation as a pro-Russian provocateur. In Romania itself, she is under investigation for 11 criminal charges, including propaganda of the cult of war crimes, Holocaust denial, and incitement to hatred.

