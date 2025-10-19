$41.640.00
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
09:24 AM • 8688 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 18669 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 35254 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 49542 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 46070 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 45638 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 53018 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 71895 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 48473 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
Pro-Russian Romanian MEP threatens to "break Zelenskyy's legs"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5424 views

During a visit to Moscow, pro-Russian MEP Șoșoacă stated that she would "break Zelenskyy's legs" if he dared to speak in the Romanian parliament again.

Pro-Russian Romanian MEP threatens to "break Zelenskyy's legs"

The scandalous far-right MEP from Romania, Diana Șoșoacă, has once again found herself at the center of an international scandal. The politician boasted that in 2023 she prevented Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from speaking in the Romanian parliament, and now she has publicly threatened to "break his legs." The scandalous figure announced this on her Facebook page while in Moscow, UNN reports.

Details

As the pro-Russian MEP stated on her Facebook page, she made this statement during a visit to Moscow for a meeting with members of the International Association "Friends of Russia," headed by the well-known Putinist Pietro Strammezzi.

Șoșoacă's visit to Russia coincided with the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the propaganda TV channel RT, where Vladimir Putin also spoke.

During her speech at the Moscow event, the MEP recalled the "tense events" during Zelenskyy's visit to Bucharest in October 2023, claiming that she was the one who "disrupted" his address to Romanian parliamentarians.

If he dares to come to my parliament, I will break his legs! Let him not dare to deliver a speech in my parliament. Why do I say "my parliament"? Because the Constitution of Romania states that we, the parliamentarians, are representatives of the Romanian people, the only ones who can represent the sovereignty of the Romanian people 

- Șoșoacă stated.

After that, she repeated a series of fake statements about alleged oppression of the Romanian minority in Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of "banning Orthodoxy" and "oppressing the language."

The meeting, according to her, ended with applause – the politician even boasted that young participants "appreciated the power of the speech and the depth of its Christian and nationalist message."

Diana Șoșoacă has long had a reputation as a pro-Russian provocateur. In Romania itself, she is under investigation for 11 criminal charges, including propaganda of the cult of war crimes, Holocaust denial, and incitement to hatred.

Stepan Haftko

