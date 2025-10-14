Two Romanian boats violated the border on the Danube - border guards

Romanian boats illegally crossed the state border of Ukraine on the Danube River twice in one day, the State Border Guard Service reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Two Romanian boats violated the state border of Ukraine on the Danube," the report says.

Border guards detained the violators within a few hours of each other. As it turned out, both vessels went fishing without maps or navigation devices, so they accidentally entered the internal waters of Ukraine, border guards reported.

Administrative protocols were drawn up against four Romanian citizens for illegal crossing of the state border. The violators were handed over to the Romanian side.

The Romanian Border Police reported how many Ukrainians illegally crossed the border in 2025