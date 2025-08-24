$41.220.00
01:49 PM • 2238 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
10:46 AM • 10870 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 22315 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 21052 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 27104 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 64154 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 58342 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 32042 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 55441 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 34993 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

The Romanian Border Police reported how many Ukrainians illegally crossed the border in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

In the first seven months of 2025, over 5,400 Ukrainians illegally crossed the border into Romania. This is fewer than last year, and a special legal regime of temporary protection applies to them.

The Romanian Border Police reported how many Ukrainians illegally crossed the border in 2025

In the first seven months of 2025, over 5,400 Ukrainian citizens illegally crossed the border into Romania. This is fewer than last year, when border guards recorded over 7,600 such cases.

This was reported by digi24, writes UNN.

Details

The Romanian Border Police reported that most violators were detected by inspections from the border areas of Sighetu Marmației and Iași, as well as by Coast Guard units. Despite the decrease in cases compared to last year, the problem of illegal crossings remains one of the most pressing issues on the Romanian-Ukrainian border.

Law enforcement officials explain that Ukrainians who find themselves on Romanian territory without legal grounds are not subject to the usual sanctions provided for illegal crossing. Given the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, a special legal regime applies to them.

Instead of standard migration control procedures, Ukrainian citizens have the opportunity to use protective mechanisms provided by EU legislation.

The main one is temporary protection, which is valid in all EU member states, including Romania.

Thus, the Romanian authorities emphasize that they are responding to the situation not only within the framework of border security but also in a humanitarian key, providing Ukrainians with access to legal instruments that allow them to legally stay in the country.

The President of Romania has signed a law allowing the military to shoot down "stray" drones19.05.25, 15:44 • 2810 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
European Union
Romania
Ukraine