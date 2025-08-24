The Romanian Border Police reported how many Ukrainians illegally crossed the border in 2025

In the first seven months of 2025, over 5,400 Ukrainian citizens illegally crossed the border into Romania. This is fewer than last year, when border guards recorded over 7,600 such cases.

This was reported by digi24, writes UNN.

Details

The Romanian Border Police reported that most violators were detected by inspections from the border areas of Sighetu Marmației and Iași, as well as by Coast Guard units. Despite the decrease in cases compared to last year, the problem of illegal crossings remains one of the most pressing issues on the Romanian-Ukrainian border.

Law enforcement officials explain that Ukrainians who find themselves on Romanian territory without legal grounds are not subject to the usual sanctions provided for illegal crossing. Given the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, a special legal regime applies to them.

Instead of standard migration control procedures, Ukrainian citizens have the opportunity to use protective mechanisms provided by EU legislation.

The main one is temporary protection, which is valid in all EU member states, including Romania.

Thus, the Romanian authorities emphasize that they are responding to the situation not only within the framework of border security but also in a humanitarian key, providing Ukrainians with access to legal instruments that allow them to legally stay in the country.

