The President of Romania has signed a law allowing the military to shoot down "stray" drones

Acting President Ilie Bolojan signed a law allowing drones to be shot down in Romanian airspace, as well as a law on conducting military missions and operations in peacetime on the territory of the Romanian state. This was reported by UNN referring to Digi24.ro.

Details

According to the Presidential Administration, on Monday, the interim president of Romania, Illie Bolojan, signed a decree on the promulgation of the law on conducting military missions and operations on the territory of the Romanian state in peacetime and a decree on the promulgation of the law on control over the use of national airspace.

In March, the Council for Control over the Use of Airspace (CCR) rejected complaints from the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians party, the populist Youth Party, and the Romanian S.O.S. România party against the law on control over the use of national airspace and the law on conducting military missions and operations in peacetime on the territory of the Romanian state.

Addition

In October 2024, the Romanian Ministry of Defense prepared a bill allowing the shooting down of drones that violate the country's airspace.

On February 26, the parliament approved by its decision the draft on shooting down drones that illegally enter Romanian airspace, and the legislative initiative on control over the use of airspace and the one regulating the conduct of military missions and operations in peacetime on the territory of our country.

Romania, which shares a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine, has repeatedly encountered fragments of Russian drones falling on its territory during Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure.