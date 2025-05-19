The President of Romania has signed a law allowing the military to shoot down "stray" drones

$41.500.03
Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools
12:24 PM • 20518 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
09:06 AM • 26755 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 109562 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 41050 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41782 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 34572 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 25270 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 62921 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34873 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73878 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

09:23 AM • 10312 views

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

09:38 AM • 13655 views

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

09:45 AM • 4442 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

09:50 AM • 18830 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 38092 views
Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

12:24 PM • 20518 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

09:01 AM • 109562 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 62921 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 238216 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 450650 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 38641 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 103546 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 190443 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 92403 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 93054 views
Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

The President of Romania has signed a law allowing the military to shoot down "stray" drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

Acting President of Romania, Ilie Bolojan, has signed a law allowing the shooting down of drones that illegally enter the country's airspace. A law on military missions has also been passed.

The President of Romania has signed a law allowing the military to shoot down "stray" drones

Acting President Ilie Bolojan signed a law allowing drones to be shot down in Romanian airspace, as well as a law on conducting military missions and operations in peacetime on the territory of the Romanian state.

Details

According to the Presidential Administration, on Monday, the interim president of Romania, Illie Bolojan, signed a decree on the promulgation of the law on conducting military missions and operations on the territory of the Romanian state in peacetime and a decree on the promulgation of the law on control over the use of national airspace.

In March, the Council for Control over the Use of Airspace (CCR) rejected complaints from the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians party, the populist Youth Party, and the Romanian S.O.S. România party against the law on control over the use of national airspace and the law on conducting military missions and operations in peacetime on the territory of the Romanian state.

Addition

In October 2024, the Romanian Ministry of Defense prepared a bill allowing the shooting down of drones that violate the country's airspace.

On February 26, the parliament approved by its decision the draft on shooting down drones that illegally enter Romanian airspace, and the legislative initiative on control over the use of airspace and the one regulating the conduct of military missions and operations in peacetime on the territory of our country.

Romania, which shares a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine, has repeatedly encountered fragments of Russian drones falling on its territory during Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War Politics News of the World
Romania
Ukraine
