A number of trains to Ukraine from abroad were "mined" - media

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
12:30 PM • 1426 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 5636 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
10:39 AM • 9826 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
09:59 AM • 10011 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
08:44 AM • 11022 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
07:54 AM • 6078 views
Heavyweight joins: four EU countries already against plan for frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
07:37 AM • 6354 views
Trump administration ready to provide Ukraine with Article 5 NATO-based guarantee - Axios
December 13, 01:49 AM • 16656 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 31964 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 39159 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
64%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attackVideoDecember 13, 04:32 AM • 23189 views
Mykolaiv region left without electricity after Russian night attack - OVADecember 13, 05:47 AM • 19289 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideo08:00 AM • 14475 views
Russia launched over 450 drones and 30 missiles, thousands without electricity in 7 regions: Zelenskyy reacted to the night Russian attackPhoto08:49 AM • 6746 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideo09:00 AM • 7932 views
Publications
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest ways12:38 PM • 1142 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideo08:00 AM • 14514 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 29763 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 51588 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 48025 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Berlin
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideo11:42 AM • 1432 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store11:26 AM • 1762 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideo09:00 AM • 7998 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 48021 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 31677 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Film

A number of trains to Ukraine from abroad were "mined" - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Moldovan police received a report about the alleged mining of trains heading to Kyiv, and passengers of a train traveling from Przemyśl to Kyiv were evacuated at the Medyka border crossing due to a mysterious package.

A number of trains to Ukraine from abroad were "mined" - media

Today, the Moldovan border police received a report about a possible mining of trains on the "Bucharest - Kyiv" route. Also, passengers of the train traveling from Przemysl to Kyiv at the "Medyka" border crossing were evacuated due to a mysterious package reportedly found in one of the carriages, UNN reports.

On December 13, at 12:57, the "Explosive BRAVO" signal was activated in the Otaci border service sector based on information received through the North Regional Coordination Center. According to preliminary data, at 12:50 at the Valcinets checkpoint, the train attendant on the "Bucharest – Kyiv" route was informed by the CFM dispatch service about a previously transmitted alarm. According to it, the train conductor was informed by Ukrzaliznytsia that a man called the hotline and reported a possible mining of train No. 100, consisting of 4 carriages, which at that time was at the Valcinets checkpoint, leaving the Republic of Moldova.

- the message says.

It is reported that immediately after receiving the information, all competent authorities were notified and mobilized, who are taking measures at the scene and conducting checks in accordance with established procedures to ensure the safety of passengers, railway personnel and infrastructure.

Addition

Today, information about the mining of trains on other routes, in particular "Kyiv - Uzhhorod", "Kyiv - Budapest" and "Kyiv - Przemysl", is also being spread online.

Currently, no relevant information has been received from "UZ".

According to Polish media, passengers of the train traveling from Przemysl to Kyiv at the "Medyka" border crossing were evacuated due to a mysterious package reportedly found in one of the carriages.

The train passed inspection by border guards in Przemysl and was already heading to the border. At that moment, law enforcement officers received a report about a suspicious package in one of the carriages. The train was stopped at the border crossing in "Medyka". Passengers were evacuated and are waiting at a safe distance. Currently, the carriages are being checked with the help of dogs trained to detect explosives. Firefighters are also guarding the area.

- ZET reports.

Recall

JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" introduces a new schedule of trains from December 14, including for regional, suburban and urban routes.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Search
State Border of Ukraine
Ukrainian Railways
Bucharest
Budapest
Moldova
Kyiv
Poland