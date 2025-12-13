A number of trains to Ukraine from abroad were "mined" - media

Today, the Moldovan border police received a report about a possible mining of trains on the "Bucharest - Kyiv" route. Also, passengers of the train traveling from Przemysl to Kyiv at the "Medyka" border crossing were evacuated due to a mysterious package reportedly found in one of the carriages, UNN reports.

On December 13, at 12:57, the "Explosive BRAVO" signal was activated in the Otaci border service sector based on information received through the North Regional Coordination Center. According to preliminary data, at 12:50 at the Valcinets checkpoint, the train attendant on the "Bucharest – Kyiv" route was informed by the CFM dispatch service about a previously transmitted alarm. According to it, the train conductor was informed by Ukrzaliznytsia that a man called the hotline and reported a possible mining of train No. 100, consisting of 4 carriages, which at that time was at the Valcinets checkpoint, leaving the Republic of Moldova. - the message says.

It is reported that immediately after receiving the information, all competent authorities were notified and mobilized, who are taking measures at the scene and conducting checks in accordance with established procedures to ensure the safety of passengers, railway personnel and infrastructure.

Today, information about the mining of trains on other routes, in particular "Kyiv - Uzhhorod", "Kyiv - Budapest" and "Kyiv - Przemysl", is also being spread online.

Currently, no relevant information has been received from "UZ".

According to Polish media, passengers of the train traveling from Przemysl to Kyiv at the "Medyka" border crossing were evacuated due to a mysterious package reportedly found in one of the carriages.

The train passed inspection by border guards in Przemysl and was already heading to the border. At that moment, law enforcement officers received a report about a suspicious package in one of the carriages. The train was stopped at the border crossing in "Medyka". Passengers were evacuated and are waiting at a safe distance. Currently, the carriages are being checked with the help of dogs trained to detect explosives. Firefighters are also guarding the area. - ZET reports.

JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" introduces a new schedule of trains from December 14, including for regional, suburban and urban routes.