119 motorcycles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the largest transfer of motor vehicles to the military took place on Independence Day

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 2238 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
12:16 PM • 3956 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 11535 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 13760 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 10876 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
08:26 AM • 12097 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
August 22, 07:36 AM • 10797 views
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
August 22, 05:52 AM • 13124 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 22360 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 45153 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.5m/s
80%
740mm
Popular news
Kim Jong Un awarded DPRK soldiers who fought for Russia in UkraineAugust 22, 04:16 AM • 11690 views
Russian losses per day on August 21: 790 soldiers and 33 cruise missilesAugust 22, 04:29 AM • 3846 views
Already 21 injured from the Russian attack in Mukachevo, the fire has not yet been extinguishedVideoAugust 22, 05:44 AM • 5506 views
In Kherson region, Russian military burn equipment to avoid storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"PhotoVideo08:13 AM • 12650 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town10:17 AM • 8018 views
Publications
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 2238 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 11535 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 13760 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 45153 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchardAugust 21, 02:05 PM • 16259 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mark Rutte
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Hungary
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni01:10 PM • 496 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhoto11:46 AM • 2682 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town10:17 AM • 8378 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 22228 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 92429 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Medicinal products
The New York Times
TikTok

119 motorcycles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the largest transfer of motor vehicles to the military took place on Independence Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

EVA network together with the HeroCar project of Ruslan Shostak Charitable Foundation handed over 119 cross-country off-road Sihao motorcycles to the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine

119 motorcycles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the largest transfer of motor vehicles to the military took place on Independence Day

The equipment was purchased thanks to the all-Ukrainian initiative "Feel to the Max", which ran from February 6 to March 30, 2025, in EVA stores and on the HeroCar website.

The transfer of the largest batch of bikes in the project's history was timed to Ukraine's Independence Day. This event became another symbol of the ongoing struggle for freedom. 

"HeroCar constantly equips the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine with wheeled vehicles. Today, we are transferring 119 motorcycles at once, a request for which we received from the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Light, maneuverable equipment is indispensable during many operations and in logistics, as it allows our defenders to move quickly even through the most difficult terrain. We are not stopping there and will continue to provide the military with motorcycles, ATVs, pickups, and specialized vehicles. In total, HeroCar has already transferred over 800 units of equipment," says Yevheniya But, CEO of the Ruslan Shostak Charitable Foundation, of which the HeroCar project is a part.

At the start of the initiative, it was planned to purchase about fifty bikes, but thanks to the concern of Ukrainians, the result exceeded the initial goal by more than twofold. In 53 days of fundraising, with the joint efforts of over 332 thousand donors (EVA customers), 4,710,805 hryvnias were accumulated, which allowed the purchase of 119 Sihao motorcycles. 

"The 'Feel to the Max' project once again proved that we are all united by a common goal – supporting our Defenders. We are well aware of examples of successful fundraising for drones and cars, but in the case of motorcycles, there were some doubts: would people respond, would they support? And it was the trust and concern of our customers that dispelled these fears. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians joined – from small transfers of 10-15 hryvnias to the largest contribution of 2,100 hryvnias. Many made donations several times. And thanks to this unity, we were able to do even more than we initially planned. This is another confirmation that together we are capable of anything," says Oleksandra Hnatyk, head of PR at EVA network and EVA.UA.

Cross-country motorcycles have proven their effectiveness at the front. Compared to other types of transport, they are:

  • maneuverable and fast, which is critical during reconnaissance and operational tasks;
    • fuel-efficient;
      • suitable for movement in difficult terrain;
        • easy to maintain and repair even in field conditions.

          That is why this equipment is especially valuable for military personnel working in difficult areas of the front. "Now on the battlefield, the enemy can see a lot and strike deep with their drones. Those short moments when the sky is clear – there are 'windows' for our fighters to move. And in these moments, speed, mobility, and проходимость are very important. Here, off-road motorcycles, in particular, become useful, allowing you to quickly cross a dangerous area. Speed and mobility can be key to saving the lives of fighters and fulfilling the mission," comments Volodymyr Dehtiarov, press officer of the "Khartia" corps.

          EVA continues to support the Defense Forces of Ukraine.                                       

          You can follow the company's new initiatives on a special page on the EVA.UA website.

          You can also contribute to providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with transport on the HeroCar project website by making a donation.

          Lilia Podolyak

          Business News
          charity
          Armed Forces of Ukraine
          Bucharest
          Ukraine