119 motorcycles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the largest transfer of motor vehicles to the military took place on Independence Day

The equipment was purchased thanks to the all-Ukrainian initiative "Feel to the Max", which ran from February 6 to March 30, 2025, in EVA stores and on the HeroCar website.



The transfer of the largest batch of bikes in the project's history was timed to Ukraine's Independence Day. This event became another symbol of the ongoing struggle for freedom.

"HeroCar constantly equips the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine with wheeled vehicles. Today, we are transferring 119 motorcycles at once, a request for which we received from the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Light, maneuverable equipment is indispensable during many operations and in logistics, as it allows our defenders to move quickly even through the most difficult terrain. We are not stopping there and will continue to provide the military with motorcycles, ATVs, pickups, and specialized vehicles. In total, HeroCar has already transferred over 800 units of equipment," says Yevheniya But, CEO of the Ruslan Shostak Charitable Foundation, of which the HeroCar project is a part.

At the start of the initiative, it was planned to purchase about fifty bikes, but thanks to the concern of Ukrainians, the result exceeded the initial goal by more than twofold. In 53 days of fundraising, with the joint efforts of over 332 thousand donors (EVA customers), 4,710,805 hryvnias were accumulated, which allowed the purchase of 119 Sihao motorcycles.

"The 'Feel to the Max' project once again proved that we are all united by a common goal – supporting our Defenders. We are well aware of examples of successful fundraising for drones and cars, but in the case of motorcycles, there were some doubts: would people respond, would they support? And it was the trust and concern of our customers that dispelled these fears. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians joined – from small transfers of 10-15 hryvnias to the largest contribution of 2,100 hryvnias. Many made donations several times. And thanks to this unity, we were able to do even more than we initially planned. This is another confirmation that together we are capable of anything," says Oleksandra Hnatyk, head of PR at EVA network and EVA.UA.

Cross-country motorcycles have proven their effectiveness at the front. Compared to other types of transport, they are:

maneuverable and fast, which is critical during reconnaissance and operational tasks;

fuel-efficient;

suitable for movement in difficult terrain;

easy to maintain and repair even in field conditions.

That is why this equipment is especially valuable for military personnel working in difficult areas of the front. "Now on the battlefield, the enemy can see a lot and strike deep with their drones. Those short moments when the sky is clear – there are 'windows' for our fighters to move. And in these moments, speed, mobility, and проходимость are very important. Here, off-road motorcycles, in particular, become useful, allowing you to quickly cross a dangerous area. Speed and mobility can be key to saving the lives of fighters and fulfilling the mission," comments Volodymyr Dehtiarov, press officer of the "Khartia" corps.

EVA continues to support the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

You can follow the company's new initiatives on a special page on the EVA.UA website.

You can also contribute to providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with transport on the HeroCar project website by making a donation.