International Day of Journalists' Solidarity and International Literacy Day: what else is celebrated on September 8

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
12:43 AM • 3524 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 15595 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 31795 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 42671 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 60519 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 72510 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 105438 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 88539 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 53409 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 57612 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1.5m/s
85%
755mm
Popular news
Kremenchuk restores bridge traffic across the Dnipro river after enemy attack on September 7September 7, 05:54 PM • 3046 views
"Responsibility is inevitable": Moscow decorated with postcards in honor of the Day of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of DefensePhotoSeptember 7, 07:26 PM • 5954 views
More than 200 people sought help in Kyiv after the Russian attack on September 7September 7, 08:34 PM • 5092 views
Defense Forces cleared Volodymyrivka and pushed back the enemy near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepStatePhoto09:49 PM • 10195 views
Dozens of Americans died defending Ukraine from Russian aggression11:20 PM • 6340 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 105441 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 88542 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 82798 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 61718 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 83223 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Rustem Umerov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 16680 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 22415 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 54796 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 110490 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 51667 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander
MIM-104 Patriot

International Day of Journalists' Solidarity and International Literacy Day: what else is celebrated on September 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

September 8 marks the International Day of Journalists' Solidarity, dedicated to unity and the fight for freedom of speech, as well as International Literacy Day, established by UNESCO to draw attention to the problem of illiteracy. Also on this day, Apology Day, Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Nurses Day, the folk holiday Rozhanytsia, and Christians celebrate the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

International Day of Journalists' Solidarity and International Literacy Day: what else is celebrated on September 8

Today, September 8, marks the International Day of Journalists' Solidarity and International Literacy Day — which is intended to draw attention to this problem and contribute to its solution, writes UNN.

International Day of Journalists' Solidarity

This day is celebrated annually on September 8. The holiday was established in 1958 at the 4th Congress of the International Organization of Journalists in Bucharest to emphasize the unity of journalists worldwide and their common struggle for rights and freedom of speech.

The date is also associated with the Czechoslovak journalist and anti-fascist writer Julius Fučík, who was executed in Germany on September 8, 1943. He was actively involved in politics from a young age, became one of the founders of the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia, and a member of the party's underground leadership. In 1942, he and other activists were arrested by the Gestapo. Fučík gained worldwide fame for his book "Reportage Under the Gallows," written in a Prague prison and translated into more than 70 languages.

At the end of the 20th century, the UN officially approved September 8 as the International Day of Journalists' Solidarity. On this day, conferences and congresses of media professionals are held worldwide, where they exchange experiences, discuss professional challenges, and honor colleagues with awards for their risky and dedicated work. In particular, the presentation of the Pulitzer Prize — one of the most prestigious journalistic awards in the USA — traditionally takes place on September 8.

Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna to posthumously receive prestigious international award for courage04.09.25, 13:56 • 2619 views

Pardon Day

Every year, many countries celebrate an unusual holiday - Pardon Day. The term "pardon" has a legal meaning and refers to the release from punishment for an offense by an authorized official. The history of the holiday is associated with this interpretation.

In the USA, it was established in 1974, when newly elected President Gerald Ford issued a proclamation pardoning Richard Nixon for actions related to the Watergate scandal. The scandal lasted more than two and a half years, beginning during the 1972 presidential election due to an attempt to install listening devices at the Democratic Party headquarters, and ended with Nixon's resignation due to the threat of impeachment.

Day of Nurses in Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Departments

Every year on September 8, the Day of Nurses in Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Departments is celebrated, established in 2010 by the Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON). This holiday honors medical professionals who daily support children with oncological and hematological diseases and help families overcome the most difficult moments.

Such medical professionals daily combine complex medical procedures with emotional support for young patients and their families, creating an atmosphere of care, hope, and comfort in the hospital.

Physical exercise can reduce the risk of death from colon cancer by more than a third - study01.06.25, 15:19 • 5445 views

Rozhanytsi 

In Ukraine, the holiday of Rozhanytsi is celebrated twice in September - on the 8th and 21st. It has ancient folk-Slavic origins. Many pagan rites and holidays have been lost since the spread of Christianity, but some beliefs and traditions have survived to our days, and Rozhanytsi is one such holiday.

This is a female family and childbirth holiday dedicated to two goddesses, mother and daughter: Lada and Lelya. They were addressed with prayers for easy childbirth, healthy children, family well-being, and the peace of the deceased. It was believed that Lada and Lelya "live" in the starry sky, they were identified with the Big and Little Dipper. They were attributed powers that affect the fertility of people, animals, and harvests. Lada became a symbol of mother and mistress, and Lelya - the embodiment of youth, spring, beauty, and love.

International Literacy Day

Literacy is often taken for granted, but many people today cannot read and write. To draw attention to this problem and contribute to its solution, UNESCO established International Literacy Day, which is celebrated annually on September 8.

Writing has been known since 3500–3000 BC, but for a long time, it was the privilege of the elite. The largest number of literate people in ancient times was in India and China, although books were rare and expensive. The spread of reading skills was facilitated by religions: in Muslim countries, every believer had to read the Quran independently, and in Judaism, literacy was important for studying the Tanakh and Talmud.

In Rus', writing existed even before the adoption of Christianity, and baptism accelerated its development through Glagolitic and Cyrillic. Not only princes and boyars mastered literacy, but also ordinary people, as evidenced by birch bark letters, inscriptions on temple walls, and schools.

A literacy pen was created for illiterate people28.05.24, 01:46 • 22350 views

Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Today, September 8, Christians celebrate the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. According to church tradition and Holy Scripture, her parents, Saints Joachim and Anna, were childless for a long time. After many years of prayers and fasting, they received the gift of the birth of the Mother of God, who is considered the beginning of a new stage in the history of salvation, because she became the mother of Jesus Christ.

Her birth announces the future coming of the Savior, and Saints Joachim and Anna serve as an example of patient faith and persistent prayer.

Earlier, UNN wrote that on this day it is customary to harvest, thank God, visit church, and help those in need. It is forbidden to quarrel and succumb to despondency.

Alona Utkina

SocietyMultimedia
Democratic Party (United States)
UNESCO
United Nations
India
Bucharest
China
United States
Ukraine