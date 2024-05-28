A literacy pen was created for illiterate people

The Media.Monks agency in partnership with the World Literacy Foundation has created a literacy pen for illiterate people. This was reported on the agency's website, UNN reports.

It is noted that throughout human history there have been many achievements in the field of education, but illiteracy remains a problem among adults around the world.

The new device is designed to help teach 773 million illiterate adults worldwide.

The Literacy Pen is a thumb-sized device that can be attached to any standard pen or pencil. Users speak words they would like to record into the built-in microphone, and the device transcribes the word on its digital display, letter by letter. Users can copy the words from the screen directly to paper.

The Literacy Pen aims to promote learning through written repetition and visual reinforcement, enabling people to learn to read and write. The World Literacy Foundation will produce 2,000 pens for distribution to 50 schools by 2025.

The Literacy Pen has the potential to impact millions of people who are limited in their daily lives because they cannot read or write. We have applied basic technology in an innovative way to develop The Literacy Pen, and we hope that this tool will inspire self-directed learning and open doors to new opportunities for its users said Juke Wuermans, Chief Creative Officer of Media.Monks.

While the initiative was inspired by the problem of adult illiteracy, other areas of application could include teaching English as a second language to non-English-speaking children and adults.

With The Literacy Pen, we don't just provide a tool, we offer a lifeline to those who struggle with illiteracy, giving them the skills they need for a better future said Vanessa Portilla, Chief Executive Officer of the World Literacy Foundation.

