The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 8794 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 49795 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 96777 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 99889 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 103236 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 104279 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 125475 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 144957 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 130596 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 110277 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

Physical exercise can reduce the risk of death from colon cancer by more than a third - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

An international study has shown that an exercise program reduces the risk of colon cancer recurrence and improves survival. After 5 years, 80% of patients were cured.

Physical exercise can reduce the risk of death from colon cancer by more than a third - study

Regular physical activity can significantly improve the survival of people with colon cancer. This is reported by Independent, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, such results were shown by the international study CO21 CHALLENGE, which was presented at the conference of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

According to the information, 889 people with colon cancer from six countries took part in the study.

It was found that a structured exercise program significantly reduces the likelihood of disease recurrence and improves overall survival compared to standard recommendations.

It is reported that after five years, 80% of patients who followed an individual exercise regimen recovered from cancer compared to 74% of those who were offered only educational materials on health issues.

The increase in cancer mortality among women in the Middle East and North Africa has been linked to warming - study 27.05.25, 11:08 • 2626 views

This means that the risk of death, cancer recurrence, or development of a new type of cancer was 28% lower in the exercise group.

After eight years, survival rates were 90% in the exercise group, compared to 83% in the health education group, meaning a 37% reduction in the risk of death.

Professor Vicki Coyle, the lead researcher from the UK and clinical professor at Queen's University Belfast, said the study provides "clear and encouraging" evidence that physical activity can reduce deaths from colon cancer.

Now we need to work with politicians and healthcare providers to include exercise in treatment plans where appropriate

- she said.

The charity Cancer Research UK said that these results have the potential to change modern approaches to cancer treatment, but stressed that this is possible only with sufficient funding and staffing in healthcare systems.

Researchers said that further studies are needed to explore the biological mechanisms underlying the effect of exercise on cancer, but the available data are already compelling enough to encourage urgent action.

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking 31.05.25, 09:00 • 104247 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietySportsHealth
United Kingdom
