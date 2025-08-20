Direct train to be launched between Kyiv and Bucharest via Chisinau
Kyiv • UNN
Romanian Railways is testing a new direct train route between Bucharest and Kyiv. The four-car train will run once a week via Chisinau.
Romanian Railways is testing a new direct route between the capitals of Ukraine and Romania. The four-car train will run once a week via Chisinau, writes UNN with reference to Dnevnik.
Romanian Railways conducts technical tests of a direct train between Bucharest and Kyiv
The train, which will soon start running regularly, will consist of 4 cars and will run through the Moldovan capital Chisinau once a week.
"This is a long journey, but it is a direct connection between our capitals that will facilitate other bridges we are building – cultural, economic, and humanitarian."
Romania and Ukraine are also working on opening three new border crossing points and expanding a fourth. The Sighetu Marmației – Bila Tserkva border crossing point will be opened by the end of the year, the publication writes.
