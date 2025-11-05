ukenru
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
In a Kyiv shopping mall, a drunk man threw an airsoft grenade, which detonated: police are investigating all circumstances of the incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

In Kyiv, a 39-year-old man, under the influence of alcohol, threw an airsoft grenade in a shopping mall. The grenade detonated, but there were no casualties; the man has been detained.

In a Kyiv shopping mall, a drunk man threw an airsoft grenade, which detonated: police are investigating all circumstances of the incident

In Kyiv, in one of the shopping malls, an intoxicated man started a conflict with the establishment's staff, after which he threw an airsoft grenade, which detonated. There were no casualties among citizens, the man was detained. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

It was previously established that a 39-year-old local resident, who was in a state of alcoholic intoxication, entered the store premises in the shopping mall and began to conflict with the establishment's staff. Subsequently, the offender threw an airsoft grenade, which detonated.

- the report says.

The man has been detained, and police are currently speaking with him. The issue of legal qualification of the event is being resolved. An investigative and operational group of the territorial unit and explosives experts are working at the scene. There are no casualties among citizens.

Recall

In the city of Bucha, a man brazenly beat a passerby and fired several shots from a pistol. The offender faces up to 7 years in prison.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Bucharest
Kyiv