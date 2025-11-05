In a Kyiv shopping mall, a drunk man threw an airsoft grenade, which detonated: police are investigating all circumstances of the incident

In Kyiv, in one of the shopping malls, an intoxicated man started a conflict with the establishment's staff, after which he threw an airsoft grenade, which detonated. There were no casualties among citizens, the man was detained. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

It was previously established that a 39-year-old local resident, who was in a state of alcoholic intoxication, entered the store premises in the shopping mall and began to conflict with the establishment's staff. Subsequently, the offender threw an airsoft grenade, which detonated. - the report says.

The man has been detained, and police are currently speaking with him. The issue of legal qualification of the event is being resolved. An investigative and operational group of the territorial unit and explosives experts are working at the scene. There are no casualties among citizens.

