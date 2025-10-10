Ukraine launched daily train "Kyiv - Bucharest" despite Russian attacks

Despite massive attacks by Russian occupiers on Ukrainian critical and civilian infrastructure, "Ukrzaliznytsia" dispatches its trains on schedule. Train No. 99/100 "Kyiv - Bucharest" departed on its first journey, reports UNN with reference to the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

Details

The first 100 passengers embarked on the journey. The train departed from Kyiv Central Railway Station and will arrive at the main station of the Romanian capital - Gara de Nord.

Kuleba also reported that the train will run daily on the Kyiv - Bucharest route through Vinnytsia, Zhmerynka, Mohyliv-Podilskyi. Border control will take place in the cities of Velchynets and Ungheni.

The train schedule will look like this:

from Kyiv, the train will depart from the Central Station at 06:30 and arrive in Bucharest at 06:47 the next day;

in the opposite direction, departure from Gara de Nord station at 19:10, arrival in Kyiv - at 19:34 the next day.

