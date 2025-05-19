Refused by the special services of France: the founder of Telegram confirmed that he was not going to restrict the voices of conservatives in Romania

$41.470.00
46.450.07
ukenru
Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets
Exclusive
06:58 AM • 1102 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
05:46 AM • 11942 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 28711 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 69360 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 69925 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 75706 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 77543 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 60179 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 173903 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 99337 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0m/s
72%
746mm
Popular news

The pro-European Nicușor Dan will become the President of Romania: Zelenskyy has already congratulated him

May 18, 09:58 PM • 17667 views

ISW: The Kremlin is exaggerating Russia's military power ahead of Putin's conversation with Trump

May 19, 12:07 AM • 16120 views

Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery after the 46th US President was diagnosed with prostate cancer

May 19, 12:53 AM • 20374 views

Pro-European Mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan wins the elections for President of Romania: 100% of votes counted

02:36 AM • 15652 views

Macron and Meloni quarreled over Ukraine, Merz is trying to settle the dispute - FT

03:27 AM • 13611 views
Publications

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

05:46 AM • 11953 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 200943 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 414289 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 340059 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 443669 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 86445 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 173904 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 77821 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 79597 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 88305 views
Actual

Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Refused by the special services of France: the founder of Telegram confirmed that he was not going to restrict the voices of conservatives in Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

The founder of Telegram stated that the French special services asked to block conservative voices in Romania on the eve of the elections. Durov refused, emphasizing the neutrality of the platform.

Refused by the special services of France: the founder of Telegram confirmed that he was not going to restrict the voices of conservatives in Romania

Durov revealed who had approached him with a request regarding the decision to block on the platform owned by the entrepreneur.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

This spring in the Salon des Batailles at the Hôtel de Crillon, Nicolas Lerner, head of French intelligence, asked me to ban conservative voices in Romania ahead of the elections. I refused

- Durov wrote on X late Sunday.

The founder of Telegram recalled that the platform did not block protesters in Russia, Belarus or Iran.

We will not start doing this in Europe

- he stressed.

Earlier, Durov wrote that the government of one of the European countries, hinting at France, asked to block "conservative" channels before the elections in Romania.

Let's add

Centrist mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan won the presidential elections in Romania on Sunday.

George Simion, the leader of the pro-Russian "Alliance for the Union of Romanians", acknowledged the victory of Nicușor Dan.

A new fraud scheme has appeared in Telegram through fake messages about cash prizes.

Telegram Wallet expands its capabilities, allowing you to buy, sell and store cryptocurrency without deposits.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Pavel Durov
Telegram
Bucharest
France
Romania
Brent
$64.86
Bitcoin
$102,211.60
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.36
Золото
$3,227.69
Ethereum
$2,354.32