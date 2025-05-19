Durov revealed who had approached him with a request regarding the decision to block on the platform owned by the entrepreneur.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

This spring in the Salon des Batailles at the Hôtel de Crillon, Nicolas Lerner, head of French intelligence, asked me to ban conservative voices in Romania ahead of the elections. I refused - Durov wrote on X late Sunday.

The founder of Telegram recalled that the platform did not block protesters in Russia, Belarus or Iran.

We will not start doing this in Europe - he stressed.

Earlier, Durov wrote that the government of one of the European countries, hinting at France, asked to block "conservative" channels before the elections in Romania.

Let's add

Centrist mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan won the presidential elections in Romania on Sunday.

George Simion, the leader of the pro-Russian "Alliance for the Union of Romanians", acknowledged the victory of Nicușor Dan.

A new fraud scheme has appeared in Telegram through fake messages about cash prizes.

Telegram Wallet expands its capabilities, allowing you to buy, sell and store cryptocurrency without deposits.