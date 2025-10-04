$41.280.00
October 4, 08:29 AM • 12063 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 25874 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 46410 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 63978 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 76035 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 67802 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 38968 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 51598 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 34359 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 21597 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
"Ukrzaliznytsia" launches a new train Kyiv - Bucharest: the first trip starts on October 10

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1242 views

Ukrzaliznytsia is opening a new international route Kyiv – Bucharest, tickets for which are already available. The first trip is scheduled for October 10, which is part of a plan to increase the number of tickets for international flights to the EU.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" launches a new train Kyiv - Bucharest: the first trip starts on October 10

"Ukrzaliznytsia" is launching a new international route Kyiv – Bucharest. Tickets are already available for sale, and the first flight will depart on October 10, writes UNN with reference to the Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Balesta.

Ukrzaliznytsia is launching the Kyiv – Bucharest train. Tickets are on sale starting today. The first flight is on October 10. By the end of 2025, we aim to provide an additional +13.5 thousand tickets per month for international flights to the EU compared to 2024. Most of it has already been done, but there will be more news to please you with

- the post says.

He emphasized that launching new international routes is a difficult task in conditions of rolling stock shortage, and in this matter, cooperation with international partners and state support, which finances the renewal of cars, is important.

This year, 60 new domestic cars have already been delivered, and another 6 will arrive in the near future. And the signed contract for the next 100 cars allows us to plan new trains and expand connections

- added Balesta.

"Turned a blind eye" to the idling of private wagons: abuses in "Ukrzaliznytsia" exposed for over UAH 9 million26.09.25, 10:46 • 2932 views

Alona Utkina

Society
Ukrainian Railways
European Union
Bucharest
Kyiv