"Ukrzaliznytsia" launches a new train Kyiv - Bucharest: the first trip starts on October 10

"Ukrzaliznytsia" is launching a new international route Kyiv – Bucharest. Tickets are already available for sale, and the first flight will depart on October 10, writes UNN with reference to the Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Balesta.

Ukrzaliznytsia is launching the Kyiv – Bucharest train. Tickets are on sale starting today. The first flight is on October 10. By the end of 2025, we aim to provide an additional +13.5 thousand tickets per month for international flights to the EU compared to 2024. Most of it has already been done, but there will be more news to please you with - the post says.

He emphasized that launching new international routes is a difficult task in conditions of rolling stock shortage, and in this matter, cooperation with international partners and state support, which finances the renewal of cars, is important.

This year, 60 new domestic cars have already been delivered, and another 6 will arrive in the near future. And the signed contract for the next 100 cars allows us to plan new trains and expand connections - added Balesta.

