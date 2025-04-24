In Kemerovo, infants are dressed in soldiers' uniforms for May 9: photos

In the Russian city of Kemerovo, for the holiday on May 9, babies are dressed in the uniforms of Red Army soldiers from the Second World War. This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, reports UNN.

Details

Nurses at the regional maternity hospital sewed miniature caps and cloaks, in which they dressed the babies before discharge. This action was dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union in the Second World War.

The maternity hospital noted: each mother can choose an outfit for her baby. It can be a cap, a camouflage cloak, or an elegant envelope.

Context

In Russia, Victory Day on May 9 has a sacred meaning: it is celebrated pompously with military parades, fireworks and a cult of Soviet military leaders. However, unlike European countries, where all those who died in the war are remembered, and the main slogan is "Never again", the Russians are trying to demonstrate their "military power", and the slogan is "We can repeat".

May 9 became especially sacred for Russians after the aggression against Ukraine in 2014 and 2022. Russian propaganda spoke about the mythical "Ukrainian Nazis" and "persecution of front-line heroes".

In occupied Mariupol, a monument to the occupiers is being erected by May 9.