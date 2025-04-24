$41.670.15
47.540.17
en
"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 9618 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 22221 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 62269 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 117644 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 149349 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 209277 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 104893 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 176210 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60798 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42627 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Popular news

Publications

UNN Lite

Actual

In Kemerovo, infants are dressed in soldiers' uniforms for May 9: photos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

In the Russian city of Kemerovo, newborns are being dressed in Red Army soldier uniforms from the time of the Second World War by May 9. Nurses have sewn miniature caps and cloaks for newborns.

In Kemerovo, infants are dressed in soldiers' uniforms for May 9: photos

In the Russian city of Kemerovo, for the holiday on May 9, babies are dressed in the uniforms of Red Army soldiers from the Second World War. This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, reports UNN.

Details

Nurses at the regional maternity hospital sewed miniature caps and cloaks, in which they dressed the babies before discharge. This action was dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union in the Second World War.

The maternity hospital noted: each mother can choose an outfit for her baby. It can be a cap, a camouflage cloak, or an elegant envelope.

Context

In Russia, Victory Day on May 9 has a sacred meaning: it is celebrated pompously with military parades, fireworks and a cult of Soviet military leaders. However, unlike European countries, where all those who died in the war are remembered, and the main slogan is "Never again", the Russians are trying to demonstrate their "military power", and the slogan is "We can repeat".

May 9 became especially sacred for Russians after the aggression against Ukraine in 2014 and 2022. Russian propaganda spoke about the mythical "Ukrainian Nazis" and "persecution of front-line heroes".

In occupied Mariupol, a monument to the occupiers is being erected by May 9.04.03.25, 16:45 • 19211 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
