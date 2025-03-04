In occupied Mariupol, a monument to the occupiers is being erected by May 9.
Kyiv • UNN
In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, a monument "Mariupol - City of Military Glory" is being built near Petrovsky Park. The stele with a granite column and the emblem of the Russian Federation is planned to depict the Russian occupiers of 2022.
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, work continues on the creation of a monument to Russian murderers. The monument is planned to be opened by "Victory Day" on May 9. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, writes UNN.
In the occupied city, efforts are being made to complete the monument "Mariupol - City of Military Glory" by May 9. The propaganda object is being built near Petrovsky Park.
The City Council notes that the invaders plan to erect a granite column on a pedestal, topped with the coat of arms of Russia. In addition, the stele is planned to depict Russian occupiers who destroyed peaceful Mariupol in 2022.
Recall
Earlier, the City Council reported that under the guise of so-called "restoration works," the invaders began dismantling the historical center of Mariupol, destroying buildings that have cultural and historical value. It is noted that a significant part of the city was destroyed by massive shelling during the active hostilities in 2022. Now, the occupiers are finishing off the architectural heritage of the city.