Protests in Belgrade: Almost 80 People Arrested Following Clashes

In the capital of Serbia, Belgrade, clashes occurred between protesters and police during a mass rally, resulting in the arrest of almost 80 people. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Tens of thousands of people gathered for the rally to demand early elections and the removal of President Aleksandar Vučić from office. The protesters tried to break through the police cordon, beat law enforcement officers, and threw stones and various other objects at them. In response, police used gas and stun grenades.

According to the Serbian newspaper Blic, six law enforcement officers and at least two protesters were injured in the clashes. Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dačić condemned the violence and stated that "the police will take all measures to restore public order and peace and repel all attacks."

Recall

