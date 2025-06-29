$41.590.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Protests in Belgrade: Almost 80 People Arrested Following Clashes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 898 views

In the Serbian capital, Belgrade, clashes between protesters and police occurred during an anti-government rally, resulting in the arrest of nearly 80 people. Tens of thousands of people demanded early elections and the removal of President Aleksandar Vučić.

In the capital of Serbia, Belgrade, clashes occurred between protesters and police during a mass rally, resulting in the arrest of almost 80 people. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Tens of thousands of people gathered for the rally to demand early elections and the removal of President Aleksandar Vučić from office. The protesters tried to break through the police cordon, beat law enforcement officers, and threw stones and various other objects at them. In response, police used gas and stun grenades.

According to the Serbian newspaper Blic, six law enforcement officers and at least two protesters were injured in the clashes. Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dačić condemned the violence and stated that "the police will take all measures to restore public order and peace and repel all attacks."

Recall

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that he would not fulfill contracts if there was suspicion that the weapons might end up on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Aleksandar Vučić
Belgrade
Serbia
