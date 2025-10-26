Serbia offers Belgrade as a venue for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

Serbia is ready to host peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. This was stated in an interview with Fox News Digital by the country's Foreign Minister Marko Djuric, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Belgrade is "a friend to all sides of the conflict," and the war in Ukraine should end as soon as possible.

Serbia is among the countries that offer their good offices, given our past, given the fact that we are friends with all parties involved, to try, and, if necessary, or if there is interest, to hold any negotiations... on how to end this terrible tragedy that has led to so many deaths and so much destruction - said the diplomat.

He added that Serbia supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states within their UN-recognized borders, including Ukraine.

Context

The Serbian Foreign Minister's offer to host peace talks between Ukraine and Russia came after the announced summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which was supposed to take place in Hungary, was canceled.

Recall

Recently, the European Parliament adopted a resolution stating that Serbia will not be able to join the European Union without supporting sanctions against Russia. The document also condemns anti-European propaganda in Serbia and calls for free elections.

