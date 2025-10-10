Serbia has provided financial humanitarian aid to Russia's Kursk region in the amount of 472 million rubles (approximately 5.8 million US dollars). This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, according to UNN.

Details

The department reported that the funds were directed to a Fund that supports the most vulnerable residents of the region affected by the war.

The funds were transferred to the Kursk Region Development Fund, which implements projects to support the most vulnerable segments of the region's population affected by the "criminal actions of the Kyiv regime." - the post says.

The Russian side expressed "gratitude to Serbia for its attention and sensitivity to the fate of Russian citizens," emphasizing the "centuries-old brotherhood" between the countries.

This decision was made after intensive consultations between the governments of the two countries.

"Everyone is seriously preparing for wars" - President of Serbia