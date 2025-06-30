In Belgrade, protesters block streets and demand elections

In Serbia, students are calling for continued acts of civil disobedience and blockades of key roads in Belgrade and other parts of the country to force elections. Some streets are still impassable, and the police have made arrests, writes UNN, citing the Bosnian outlet N1.

Details

It is reported that the intersection in New Belgrade, at the corner of Gandijeva and Yuriy Gagarin streets, has been blocked since this morning. New blockades are planned in almost all central municipalities of Belgrade throughout the day, said an activist of the "Belgrade Stays" initiative.

On the social media profiles of the "Belgrade Stays" initiative, citizens, activists, and gatherings send us all information, and based on this, actions are coordinated and agreed upon – said Miketić.

Throughout the day, blockades were also announced in Banovo Brdo, Zemun, Palilula, Zvezdara, Konjarnik, and the Old Town.

The advice to citizens is to maintain the resilience of the blockade, never leave only a few people at intersections, but remain in larger groups. If the police appear, it is recommended not to disperse, but to leave the location in groups – said Miketić.

He reminded that the "Jadar" project was also stopped by continuous Saturday blockades during the winter of 2022.

Then we started with five blocked locations, and then reached 86. It started from here, we will stay until the demands are met – said Miketić.

Large-scale protests against President Vučić in Serbia: what is known

Law enforcement opposition

It is also reported that law enforcement officers are actively countering street blockades in the Serbian capital. They use vehicles to disperse crowds.

Police inspectors arrived around four. We didn't even know who they were because they came in unmarked cars. One of us went to talk to them. They introduced themselves as police inspectors. One of them came and introduced himself as the chief. He had an assistant who filmed everything and told us to leave the scene... They did not want to deviate from the order. The gendarmerie came after them and started pushing people away – Ivan told N1.

A video appeared on social media showing police driving over citizens with police cars during a blockade on Vojvode Stepe street.

Students from Gornji Milanovac, who are participating in the blockade, reported that their comrade was injured in a protest that took place in Belgrade on Saturday when law enforcement officers attacked him.

Instead of creating conditions for the free and dignified expression of public opinion, law enforcement officers used brutal force against the crowd, thereby grossly violating fundamental human rights and freedoms – stated the students from Milanovac who are in the blockade.

They assessed such police behavior as unacceptable and dangerous, that it is not the protection of law and order, but an attack on young, free-thinking people, on the right to protest and think differently.

We will not be silent. We will not be afraid. We will not stop – stated the students from Gornji Milanovac who are in the blockade.

Addition

In the Serbian capital Belgrade, during an anti-government rally, clashes occurred between protesters and police, as a result of which almost 80 people were arrested. Tens of thousands of people demanded early elections and the removal of President Aleksandar Vučić.